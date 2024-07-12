Victor Reacts: What Could Be Their Motives? (VIDEO)

Gee, I wonder what their motives could possibly be? Democrats in the Senate are circling the wagons and doing everything they can to stop common sense election integrity legislation.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Senate Democrats blocked the passage of the SAVE Act, a bill crucial for enhancing the integrity of federal elections by mandating proof of citizenship.

This decision comes just a day after the House successfully passed the bill with a vote of 221-198, with nearly every Democrat opposing the measure.

The SAVE Act aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to enforce stricter voter registration requirements. Under the proposed legislation, voters would need to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections—a shift from the current law, which permits states to demand citizenship proof only for local and state elections.

Sen. Mike Lee congratulated Rep. Chip Roy on the bill’s success, stating that it was now time for the Senate to act. “Federal elections are only for U.S. citizens,” Lee declared.

However, the legislation faced opposition when brought to the Senate floor. Despite Lee’s efforts to push for immediate passage, Senate Democrats objected to the bill.

I just called up the SAVE Act on the Senate floor, seeking its immediate passage to ensure that only U.S. citizens will be able to vote in November. Dems objected. There’s only one “downside” to passing it: It’ll stop noncitizens from voting,” he wrote.

In a separate post, he wrote, “Democrats just blocked the SAVE Act in the Senate. They don’t want to stop illegal immigrants and non-citizens from voting in American elections. Why?”

I would love to hear a Democrat provide an explanation, outside of the most obvious one, as to why it is that they would go all in on defeating this legislation. If our country truly cared about free and fair elections this legislation would be step one. If Democrats cared at all about easing the concerns of half the country they would support election integrity and put those concerns to rest for good. Their actions tell you everything you need to know.

 

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

