Venezuelan Migrant Who Instructs Illegal Aliens on How to Invade American Homes and Invoke Squatter’s Rights Believed to Be a Sergeant in Dictator Maduro’s Military Intelligence Unit

Federal sources have revealed that Leonel Moreno, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant and TikTok influencer, who gained notoriety for promoting squatting in US homes, is believed to have been a sergeant in Venezuela’s military intelligence unit, The New York Post first reported.

For context, Moreno’s activities came to light when his TikTok account @leitooficial_25 was suspended for violating the platform’s policies against promoting criminal behavior. He had attracted a following of over 500,000 before the suspension.

“If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” he asserts in the video, which has now been viewed nearly 4 million times.

In the controversial clip, Moreno speaks in Spanish, elaborating on his plans to squat in the U.S.

“I have thought about invading a house in the United States,” he says. “I found out there is a law that says if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it. Here in the United States, the law of land invasion applies, and I think that will be my next business: invading abandoned houses.”

He further mentions collaborating with friends from Africa who have purportedly already taken over multiple houses. Moreno suggests that the law allows for the takeover of dilapidated and poorly maintained homes, which can then be repaired, lived in, or even used to secure credit lines.

WATCH:

NEW: TikToker is going viral by telling illegal immigrants how to “invade” homes in America thanks to progressive squatting laws Remarkable. “We can invade a house in the USA, what do you think about this new law?” a video from one TikTok user read. The man said he has African… pic.twitter.com/b92DT9fYq7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2024

Following this controversial video, his account has been suspended.

“I am in danger of death in the US! I need protection! I am being persecuted! My account has been blocked!” he said in a snotty sobbing video.

“My people, I need you to pay attention to what’s happening because my family is on danger. They erased my TikTok accounts. I have received threats from powerful people. Help!”

“My people, they have gotten what they wanted! The envy has reached my family! Everything that’s happening is because of your evilness! The want to silence me!”

Moreno’s journey into the US began when he crossed the border illegally at Eagle Pass, Texas, in April 2022, after which he became a part of the Alternatives to Detention program.

This program, designed to monitor migrants through ankle monitors and other technologies, was Moreno’s pathway to freedom within the United States. However, he soon violated the terms and became what is referred to as an “absconder” by ICE officials.

In one of his videos, Moreno boasted about receiving $350 weekly from the federal government. He also said he ‘doesn’t like to work because it gives him allergies.’

Since his arrest, intelligence officers have delved deeper into Moreno’s background. A Homeland Security source disclosed to The Post that there are indications that Moreno served as a sergeant in the Venezuelan general directorate of military intelligence.

When it comes to Venezuela, the task is nearly impossible because the government there is unwilling to communicate with US authorities, several Border Patrol sources have told The Post. “Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything International. Like, we really don’t and it kind of sucks,” said one border agent. “I wanted to get into Border Patrol and protect from terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country.” Moreno remains in custody at the Geauga County Jail in Ohio and is set to see an immigration judge today. Trending: Investment Firm That Allegedly “Put Options” on 12 Million Trump Stocks Day Before Assassination Attempt Blames Filing Error — Rothschild, BlackRock, Vanguard, Meta, George Bush, and Cheney Family Among Top Investors However, he’s been having trouble coming up with the money to hire an attorney so the judge presiding over his immigration case has kept delaying his appearance, according to sources. Moreno has been laying low in jail, Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand told The Post. “I don’t know of any problems that we’ve had with him. He’s in with the rest of the ICE inmates,” said Hildenbrand.

Founder of La Libertad Media, Eduardo Menoni, reported back in March that “LEONEL MORENO, alias LEITO OFFICIAL was a Sergeant of Nicolás Maduro’s political police (DGCIM) and that he lied about his age. Which leads to suspicion that he was sent by the Maduro dictatorship to sabotage in the United States.”