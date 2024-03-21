Biden’s America: Venezuelan Tik-Tok Influencer Coaches Illegal Aliens on How to Invade American Homes and Invoke Squatter’s Rights

TikTok influencer Leonel Moreno posted video telling illegal aliens how to invade American homes and invoke Squatter’s rights.

Here is Moreno’s screed from TikTok – in Spanish.
This was copied and post on X.

Leonel Moreno is currently residing in Ohio living off the system.

Moreno allegedly posted video on how to steal from grocery stores.

The Daily Mail reported:

A TikTok influencer is advising illegal immigrants on how to ‘invade’ American homes and invoke squatter’s rights, making it difficult for them to be removed from properties.

Leonel Moreno, who goes by @leitooficial_25 online and appears to be a Venezuelan migrant, has told undocumented immigrants that under US law, ‘if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it’.

He is referring to squatter’s rights, or adverse possession laws – a common law principle that allows an illegal inhabitant to acquire ownership of a property based on continuous occupation without the legal owner’s consent.

Moreno, alleging he has friends who ‘have already taken about seven homes’, argued the only way for migrants to not live in the streets or be a ‘public burden’ is to ‘seize’ and ‘invade’ abandoned properties.

The now-viral video, which has been viewed almost 4million times, has prompted outrage from many social media users. Some have claimed Moreno is ‘promoting terrorism’ and are now calling on the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to action.

