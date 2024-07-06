Variety’s Top Executive Editor: “I’m Ready to Start Working for the Kamala Harris-Mark Warner Ticket”

Steven Gaydos, the Senior Vice President of Global Content and Executive Editor at Variety, has publicly voiced his support for a potential Kamala Harris-Mark Warner ticket in the 2024 presidential race.

This comes amidst mounting calls from within the Democrat Party for Joe Biden to step down following a disastrous performance in the recent debate.

Senior Biden campaign officials are quietly pushing Kamala Harris as the top choice to replace Joe Biden if he drops out of the 2024 presidential race.

Democrats are calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his disastrous debate performance.

White House reporters from Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC on Tuesday repeatedly grilled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline following his disastrous debate performance.

The media is priming the public to accept Kamala Harris as Biden’s replacement.

Now, the Senior Vice President and Executive Editor of Global Content at Variety has publicly voiced his support for a Harris-led ticket.

His endorsement did not stop at Harris. He went on to advocate for Mark Warner as a strong choice for Vice President.

“I’m ready to start working for the Kamala Harris-Mark Warner ticket for the 2024 presidential race NOW,” Gaydos announced.

“I was just chatting with another lifelong Democratic voter and asked, ‘Do you know one single Democrat who would not vote for Kamala Harris against Donald Trump?’ The answer is a resounding ‘Not one.’ The key is a strong VP pick. I suggest: Mark Warner,” he added.

I was just chatting with another lifelong Democratic voter and asked, “Do you know one single Democrat who would *not* vote for Kamala Harris against Donald Trump?” The answer is a resounding “Not one.” The key is strong VP pick. I suggest: Mark Warner.https://t.co/ZhSBREabxX pic.twitter.com/JfYOmIEXwV — Steven Gaydos (@HighSierraMan) July 2, 2024

Mark Warner, a U.S. Senator from Virginia, has been serving since 2009. A member of the Democrat Party, he previously served as the Governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006.

Gaydos concluded, “Historymaker: Joe Biden, for the good of USA, steps aside, makes Kamala Harris first female president in the history of the US. Instead of being remembered for cognitive decline, he will be remembered for presidential leadership. Not certain to beat Trump, but will be a race.”

Historymaker: Joe Biden, for the good of USA, steps aside, makes Kamala Harris first female president in the history of the US. Instead of being remembered for cognitive decline, he will be remembered for presidential leadership. Not certain to beat Trump, but will be a race. pic.twitter.com/rcgJwarnBL — Steven Gaydos (@HighSierraMan) July 2, 2024

Donald Trump would beat vice President Kamala Harris by an even bigger margin than he would beat Biden, according to new polling from HarrisX.

For the last week, panicked Democrats have been trying to figure out how to get Biden out of the race and perhaps replace him with Harris, but this just goes to show that isn’t going to work either.

Democrats find themselves in an impossible situation and there is no one riding over the hill to save them.

Read: