New Poll Finds Trump Does Even Better Against Kamala Harris Than Joe Biden

Donald Trump would beat vice President Kamala Harris by an even bigger margin than he would beat Biden, according to new polling from HarrisX.

For the last week, panicked Democrats have been trying to figure out how to get Biden out of the race and perhaps replace him with Harris, but this just goes to show that isn’t going to work either.

Democrats find themselves in an impossible situation and there is no one riding over the hill to save them.

Breitbart News reports:

A post-debate poll, published Friday, shows former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris by more than he leads President Joe Biden as talk among Democrats has turned to replacing Biden with Harris at the top of the 2024 Democrat presidential ticket.

The poll shows Trump leading Harris by seven percentage points in a general election.

The same poll shows that Trump leads Biden by four percentage points.

The poll, by HarrisX, was conducted June 28-30, 2024, among 1,500 registered voters and has a margin of error of ± 2.5 percentage points.

See the numbers below:

Trump vs. Harris

Trump vs. Biden

Rasmussen also recently posted some bad numbers for Harris.

Replacing Biden with Harris doesn’t solve anything for Democrats.

