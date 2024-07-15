Trump Calls For The Secret Service to Give RFK Jr. Protection Immediately

President Trump, in his latest message on Truth Soicla, called for the Secret Service to give immediate protection to Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Secret Service has denied Kennedy, the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy, who were both assassinated, Secret Service protection three times.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social,”In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection immediately.”

Trump added, “Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!”

Shortly after the attempted assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, there has been a growing call for the Secret Service to protect Kennedy.

Shortly after the shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pa., where the former president was injured and one attendee was killed, political figures from both sides of the aisle emphasized the need for Kennedy to receive Secret Service protection. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Saturday night called on the Biden administration to grant Kennedy’s request for protection. “I encourage @POTUS to immediately provide secret service protection for@RobertKennedyJr,” Polis wrote on the social platform X. The Secret Service is authorized to protect major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election. The Homeland Security secretary, in consultation with an advisory committee of House and Senate leadership, determines which candidates are in that “major” category.

Last year, Kennedy requested Secret Service protection after a man was arrested for intruding into his home twice on the same day.

