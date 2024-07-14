Trump-Approved GoFundMe Raises Nearly $300,000 Overnight for Other Victims of Failed Assassination Attempt

A Donald Trump-approved GoFundMe fundraiser has raised nearly $300,000 overnight to support the victims and families of those injured and killed during the failed assassination attempt on the former president.

In addition to Trump being shot in the ear, one rallygoer was killed, and two others were critically injured.

The fundraiser was created on Saturday evening, and by Sunday at 8 a.m., it had raised $290,093 of the million-dollar goal from over 4,000 donors.

The campaign’s description reads:

“President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation.”

A link to the fundraiser was shared by Trump’s senior advisor Jason Miller, who wrote that it was “Trump approved.”

— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 14, 2024

Trump advisor Dan Scavino also shared the link, writing, “President Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt…”

— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 14, 2024

Those who wish to donate can do so here.