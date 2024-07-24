A Threat? Secret Service Tells Trump Campaign to Stop Holding Massive Outdoor Rallies Following Assassination Attempt

The Deep State is always trying to stop Trump from holding large rallies.

In 2020 Democrats used Covid to restrict the number of people at Trump’s rallies with Marxist ‘social distancing’ guidelines.

Now the Secret Service is telling Trump to stop holding his massive outdoor rallies… or else?

“Secret Service officials encouraged Donald Trump’s campaign to stop scheduling large outdoor rallies and other outdoor events with big crowds after the assassination attempt on the former president in Butler, Pa., according to people familiar with the matter,” The Washington Post reported.

President Trump prefers to hold outdoor rallies to accommodate his tens of thousands of supporters who travel all over the country to see him.

The Secret Service repeatedly rebuffed requests from worried agents on Trump’s security before a would-be assassin fired several shots at President Trump last Saturday during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

Because of this, the Trump Camp is now “scouting indoor venues such as basketball arenas and other large spaces where thousands of people can fit,” WaPo reported.

Is this a threat? Is the Regime telling Trump to hold smaller rallies indoors or else they’ll make sure the next attacker doesn’t miss?

This is a direct threat from the regime to Trump: if he doesn’t stop trying to win, they’ll make sure the next attacker doesn’t miss. We all know what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/bcnrzIDYTR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 24, 2024

Last Saturday President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler.

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

The gunman’s attempt on Trump’s life had little to do with lack of security. The Secret Service refused to act even though they identified Crooks as a threat before Trump took the stage.

A Senate briefing revealed the Secret Service identified Crooks as suspicious 10 minutes before Trump took the stage.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was seen bear crawling on the roof as bystanders pointed him out to law enforcement.

OUTRAGEOUS: Newly surfaced video shows numerous rally-goers pointing out Trump's would-be assassin well before he opened fire pic.twitter.com/weRg5WSUvs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2024

The Secret Service did not secure a roof next to Trump’s rally even though they identified it as a security vulnerability several days before the event.

Then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said agents didn’t man the roof because it was ‘sloped.’

Crooks also reportedly flew a drone over the Butler, Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the layout shortly before Trump took the stage at last Saturday’s rally.

Kimberly Cheatle resigned as Secret Service Director on Tuesday morning one day after she appeared before the House Oversight Committee.