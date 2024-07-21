LEAK: Secret Service Denied Repeated Requests From Worried Agents on Trump’s Security Detail Seeking Beefed Up Protection at Public Events

Another leak!

The Secret Service denied repeated requests from worried agents on Trump’s security before a would-be assassin fired several shots at President Trump last Saturday during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally, according to a leak to The Washington Post.

Last Saturday President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The gunman’s attempt on Trump’s life had little to do with lack of security. The Secret Service refused to act even though they identified Crooks as a threat before Trump took the stage.

A Senate briefing revealed the Secret Service identified Crooks as suspicious 10 minutes before Trump took the stage.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was seen bear crawling on the roof as bystanders pointed him out to law enforcement.

The Secret Service did not secure a roof next to Trump’s rally even though they identified it as a security vulnerability several days before the event.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said agents didn’t man the roof because it was ‘sloped.’

Crooks also reportedly flew a drone over the Butler, Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the layout shortly before Trump took the stage at last Saturday’s rally.

The Washington Post reported Saturday evening that the Secret Service repeatedly rebuffed requests by Trump’s security for beefed up protection at public events.

Per WaPo:

“Top officials at the US Secret Service repeatedly denied requests for additional resources and personnel sought by Donald Trump’s security detail in the two years leading up to his attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday, according to four people familiar with the requests. Agents charged with protecting the former president requested magnetometers and more agents to screen attendees at sporting events and other large public gatherings Trump attended, as well as additional snipers and specialty teams at other outdoor events, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive security discussions. The requests, which have not been previously reported, were sometimes denied by senior officials at the agency, who cited various reasons, including a lack of resources at an agency that has long struggled with staffing shortages, they said. Those rejections — in response to requests that were several times made in writing — led to long-standing tensions that pitted Trump, his top aides and his security detail against Secret Service leadership, as Trump advisers privately fretted that the vaunted security agency was not doing enough to protect the former president.

SCOOP — Before a gunman got close to killing Donald Trump at a Pa. rally, the @SecretService denied repeated requests from worried agents on Trump’s security detail seeking more protection for him at other events. The Secret Service and director had earlier claimed to… — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) July 20, 2024

Sean Davis from The Federalist reported last Saturday just two hours after the failed assassination attempt on Trump that the former president’s detail asked for beefed up protection for weeks but had been repeatedly denied by Biden’s DHS.

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS. DHS, which oversees Secret Service… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi denied this.

Theres an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

Sean Davis called Guglielmi a liar.

Guglielmi, the spokesman for a corrupt and incompetent agency that refused to secure the most obvious shooting perch at the event, is a liar. The Special Operations Division pleaded for more resources, but was ignored or rejected, because they did not get what they repeatedly… pic.twitter.com/HNZkBNqWTj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

After repeatedly denying the story was true, Guglielmi admitted to the Washington Post that Trump was indeed denied beefed up protection.

“After receiving detailed questions from The Washington Post, Guglielmi said the agency had learned new information indicating the agency’s headquarters may have in fact denied some requests for additional security from Trump’s detail and was reviewing documentation to understand the specific interactions better,” The Washington Post reported.

“The Secret Service has a vast, challenging, and intricate mission,” Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to WaPo. “Every day we work in a dynamic threat environment to ensure our protectees are safe and secure across multiple events, travel, and other difficult environments. We execute a comprehensive and layered strategy to balance personnel, technology, and specialized operational needs.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday demanding answers on the attempted assassination attack on President Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

Senator Hawley wrote that whistleblowers have notified him that a majority of the security officials working the rally last weekend were not even Secret Service personnel but were with the Homeland Security Investigations team!

They were not even trained Secret Service personnel!

Government officials also treated the attempted assassination as a “loose” security event and that canines were not used at entry points and to detect threats.