Thomas Matthew Crooks Exposed as Intolerant Trump Hater — Mocked Classmates for Supporting Trump, Former Classmates Reveal

A former classmate of Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, has come forward with claims that Crooks openly mocked him for supporting the former president.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Crooks, born on September 20, 2003, is a registered Republican according to the Voter Status Record on the Department of State website.

Though he is registered as a Republican, it does not mean he was.

Many liberals registered to vote as Republicans during the primaries to throw support behind Nikki Haley to sabotage Trump. Pennsylvania is a closed primary state, meaning that independents and Democrats are not eligible to vote for the Republican nominee unless they switch parties. Crooks made several small donations to ActBlue and the Democrat National Committee.

In an exclusive video interview with Fox News Digital, Vincent Taormina, an ex-classmate of Crooks’, shared his experiences with him.

Taormina described Crooks as a quiet individual unless it came to subjects he was passionate about – politics being one of them. He revealed that Crooks had a strong dislike for politicians, particularly those who ran for office in 2016.

“He just did not like politicians, especially with the choices that we’ve had. It was Bernie Sanders, Hillary, and all of them. He showed that he just liked none of them,” Taormina said.

“I brought up the fact that I’m Hispanic and I’m for Trump. He said, ‘Well, you’re Hispanic, so shouldn’t you hate Trump?’ I was like, ‘No, he’s great. I mean, he’s a great president.’ He called me stupid or insinuated that,” Taormina said.

Taormina described Crooks as a “know-it-all.” who would dominate conversations about politics. Crooks’ demeanor while discussing politics often came across as arrogant and smug.

“He was a know-it-all. Once again, if he was passionate about something, he would just talk, talk, talk, and act like he knew everything, especially politics-related. He would say it in a tone that was like, “I’m better than you,” in a type of way. Meanwhile, it’s like, “Dude, we’re in the same classes. You know what I mean? We’re talking about the same stuff here.” Whenever it comes to politics, at the end of the day, I can agree, you can agree, you can disagree, I can disagree,” Taormina said.

Taormina also touched on the darker side of Crooks’ past. According to him, Crooks belonged to a group of friends who were known for their reclusive behavior and irregular attendance at school. The group allegedly made threats to carry out a school shooting during their freshman year.

“Everybody was saying it was Thomas who made a threat, and it was that friend group,” Taormina recalled. “Everyone was mainly blaming the friend group, but a name that kept coming up was Thomas.”

Despite these allegations and his absence from school for a few days following the incident, no severe disciplinary action was taken against Crooks. Taormina stressed that Crooks wasn’t a victim of severe bullying and questioned how the signs of his erratic behavior were overlooked by those around him, including his parents, who were both counselors.

“The signs were there, and somebody definitely had to look out,” Taormina said. “Somebody, whether he was talking to somebody, or somebody either just didn’t realize and just overlooked it, somebody should have known because he was not a loner.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Former Thomas Crooks classmate says Crooks was a known Trump hater and was a “know it all.” The FBI still doesn’t know what Crooks’ motive could have been. Hispanic classmate Vincent Taormina recalled a political disagreement he had with Crooks after he told him that… pic.twitter.com/LzgnohInnw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2024

High school videos from alleged Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks have emerged.

The TikTok user @CursedAlways claims to have gone to high school at Bethel Park High School with Crooks. Crooks allegedly graduated from Bethel Park as part of the Class of 2022.