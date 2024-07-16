High School Videos Emerge of Alleged Trump Assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks

High school videos from alleged Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks have emerged.

The TikTok user @CursedAlways claims to have gone to high school at Bethel Park High School with Crooks. Crooks allegedly graduated from Bethel Park as part of the Class of 2022.

According to federal authorities, Crooks acted alone and they cannot figure out a motive as to why he would attempt to assassinate Donald Trump.

However, our federal authorities are notoriously unable to determine the motive of supposed shooters like alleged Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, whose motive has been impossible for the FBI to determine since the shooting on October 1, 2017, nearly seven years ago.

The FBI was similarly unable to determine a motive for the Nashville Covenant School Shooter from late March 2023. The FBI still can’t figure out a motive for the 2022 Uvalde shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and 2 teachers.

Many of the FBI’s purported criminal motives in the past have been laughably stupid, such as when it said the Nashville Bomber from 2020 was motivated by ‘eccentric conspiracy theories’ and that the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Miami had nothing to do with it being a gay bar or that the killer was a radical Islamist.

But federal authorities are very insistent that this 20 year old, just 2-3 years older than the boy pictured in these videos, was the attempted assassin of President Trump and absolutely nobody else was involved, especially not anyone from the inside who may have helped direct and steer this kid exactly which rooftop to go on, and could help reduce the overall security at the event to make it easier for an assassin to prevail such as by removing all ‘line of sight’ to the President.

WATCH: