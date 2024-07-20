Texas DPS Arrests Cuban Nationals for Smuggling Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS has been working tirelessly to pursue and arrest illegal aliens in the state of Texas.

The DPS arrested two Cuban nationals from Florida for smuggling illegal aliens in Kinney County, Texas. This happened earlier this week when the troopers pulled over a Chevy Malibu driven by Diojany Carrillo Rodriguez. His partner in crime, Dariel Ibanez Hernandez was a passenger in the car along with two illegal aliens from Mexico.

DPS troopers charged the two with smuggling and handed over the two illegals to the Border Patrol.

Earlier this month, Texas DPS had arrested a smuggler who was hiding illegal aliens in a horse trailer after being pulled over in Brooks County.

Under Operation Lone Star, the State of Texas has been very successful at protecting their border, while arresting smugglers and illegal aliens within the State.

The Federal Government under the Biden regime has failed to secure the border from invasion under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Under Biden, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the US since January 2021. Some estimates are upward of 15 million illegal aliens.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.