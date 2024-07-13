Texas DPS Arrest Smuggler for Hiding Illegal Aliens in Horse Trailer (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

While the Federal Government continues to intentionally keep the southern border open, Texas DPS has been hard at work keeping the state of Texas safe.

Earlier this week, Texas DPS pulled over a truck towing a horse trailer in Brooks County. The driver, Jormeh Mowarin, who was from Oklahoma, was asked to show documentation for carrying livestock but had none.

After a search at the Border Patrol checkpoint, four illegal aliens were found hiding in a compartment in the horse trailer. The DPS trooper noted that the illegals did not have access to water and airflow was minimal. Three of them were from El Salvador, and one was from Mexico.

DPS troopers charged him with smuggling illegal persons and endangering them with a potential for great bodily injury or death. The four illegal aliens were handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

TX DPS Disrupts Human Smuggling Attempt Involving Horse Trailer 7/8: A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a horse trailer on US 281 in Brooks County. The driver, Jormeh Mowarin from Oaklahoma, could not provide any documentation on the livestock he was… pic.twitter.com/wnoTAdXDDe — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 10, 2024

Last week, Texas DPS showed aircraft footage of illegals fleeing back to Mexico on a raft.

Watch:

#RGV: Yesterday, the @TxDPS Aircraft Ops Division assisted @USBPChiefRGV with a smuggling attempt in Mission, TX. The smuggler fled from Agents & drove towards the Rio Grande. Agents arrested the smuggler & 7 illegal immigrants fled back to Mexico in a raft. The video shows how… pic.twitter.com/Uwq44mmZnf — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 6, 2024

Under Operation Lone Star, Texas has taken charge of protecting their own section of the southern border.

The Federal Government’s responsibility under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution gives them the power to stop an invasion of our country, which they have failed to do under the Biden regime.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.