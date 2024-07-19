Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Calls Trump’s Ear Bandage a ‘PR Stunt’

The left-wing former tennis star Martina Navratilova has suggested Donald Trump’s ear bandage is a PR stunt.

Posting on the X platform where she has a Black Lives Matter hashtag in her profile, the 67-year-old Czech-American cast doubt on the need for Trump to wear an ear bandage after he was nearly assassinated at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

“A good friend of mine is the charge nurse (Level IV FNP) at a major trauma center in a huge city,” one user posted “She says there’s absolutely no need to dress an ear wound like this unless half his ear was blown off. And even then, it wouldn’t look like this.”

“Of course- this is obviously a PR stunt- the day after the shooting he had no dressing on his ear… not even a band-Aid,” Navratilova responded.

Of course- this is obviously a PR stunt- the day after the shooting he had no dressing on his ear… not even a band-Aid. https://t.co/k27UJ3rYHO — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 16, 2024

Such sentiments were also shared by Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who claimed that Trump’s bandage was “ludicrously oversized” and ultimately all for show.

1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight. pic.twitter.com/Fkc83h3jBN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 16, 2024

Speaking out those mocking his father’s injury, Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. said it was another obvious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“He wasn’t shot in the face enough for them. It wasn’t enough?” Trump Jr told Fox News on Wednesday. “That’s the point. They can’t help themselves. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. It’s so asinine that they could say that… You see the photograph at the time. There’s blood everywhere.”