Actor Mark Hamill Mocks Trump’s ‘Ludicrously Oversized’ Ear Bandage, Suggests It Is All For Show

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has mocked Donald Trump’s injuries in the wake of the assassination attempt against him on Saturday.

Trump, who miraculously survived an assassination attempt carried out by Thomas Matthew Crooks, appeared at the Republican National Convention wearing a bandage on his right earlobe, fragments of which were blown off by gunfire.

However, Hamill appears to believe it is all for show.

“1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight,” Hamill wrote on the X platform, which he uses mainly to promote Joe Biden’s presidency.

Following the attack, Hamill said there was no place for violence in politics but blamed him for refusing to support aggressive gun control measures.

“There is no place for violence in politics- EVER. I’m grateful the former president is okay,” he wrote. “That said, never forget that this is the guy who promised the NRA he would do ‘nothing’ on gun control & told victims of shootings to ‘just get over it.'”

Back in May, Hamill made a cringeworthy appearance in front of the White House press corps where most of his jokes fell flat. “I called him ‘Mr. President.’ He said, ‘You can call me Joe,'” he quipped at the time. “I said, ‘Can I call you Joe-B-Wan Kenobi?’”