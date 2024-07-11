SURPRISE: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Says Biden Campaign Believes Barack Obama is the Mastermind Behind a Coup to Replace Biden as the Democrat Nominee

Numerous influential Democrats have started to publicly urge Joe Biden to renounce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

This sudden wave of opposition has emerged following concerns regarding Biden’s age, his capability to hold office, and his performance in the initial debate against Donald Trump.

This should come as no surprise to those in conservative circles and those who read The Gateway Pundit, who have long held the belief that Biden’s age and declining cognitive abilities make him unfit for office. The recent debate only served to highlight what has been apparent for years.

The fake news media and the Democrats are fully aware of this and have deliberately lied to the public.

Latest reports suggest that at least ten Democrat lawmakers have openly requested Biden to withdraw from the race, according to Al Jazeera.

Several megadonors and Hollywood elites have also joined the chorus, expressing their desire for a change in Democrat leadership.

On Wednesday, far-left Hollywood star George Clooney publicly urged Biden to step down and not seek re-election.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” Clooney wrote in an op-ed published in the New York Times.

On Thursday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough revealed that there is a growing belief within the Democrat Party and the Biden campaign that Barack Obama is orchestrating a coup to replace a duly elected Democrat nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

“One thing that we do have to underline here — just so viewers can understand what’s happening behind the scenes — is that the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe.”

Scarborough added that Biden is “deeply resentful of his treatment under not only the Obama staff but also how he was sidelined for Hillary Clinton” in 2016, according to The Hill.

Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough’s co-host and wife, chimed in with her thoughts, stating, “I think Barack Obama has a lot of influence, and there’s a lot there.”

BREAKING: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: “What’s going on behind the scenes is the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this.” pic.twitter.com/hbMKeiskSL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 11, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that a report revealed what Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi are doing behind the scenes regarding Biden as details emerged about a phone call between far-left actor George Clooney and the former president.

Politico reported Thursday that Obama has been serving as a sounding board for concerned Democrats, including Hollywood elitists like George Clooney.

This latest news comes despite Obama defending Biden following his disastrous debate performance last month, while several former Obama aides have blasted the current White House occupant.

Pelosi, however, has been involved in more extensive activities, according to Politico.

The outlet reveals that before going on “Morning Joe” and making remarks refusing to back Biden, Pelosi kept fellow Democrat leaders appraised of her intentions. Her comments were meant to serve as a green light to encourage members to ask Biden to reconsider running and speak about him leaving the race.

As Politico notes, the strategy worked to perfection as the debate over Biden’s political viability rose from the dead on the Hill just one day after where he appeared to have put out the fires.

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that Democrat insiders have blown the whistle on a secret plan to replace feeble Joe Biden if he falters in his initial debate with Trump or if his poll ratings continue to decline.

The plan is allegedly being orchestrated by influential figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

