SICK: Actor Jack Black’s Bandmate Says “Don’t Miss Trump Next Time” on Stage (VIDEO)

Actor and Comedian Jack Black is facing major backlash after his bandmate said, “Don’t miss Trump next time” while on stage at a concert in Sydney, Australia.

Black’s bandmate made the sickening comment just hours after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a video of the concert, Black is seen giving his Tenacious D band member Kyle Gass a birthday cake during their concert at the ICC Sydney Theatre.

Black tells Gass to “make a wish.”

Gass proceeded to wish, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Some members of the crowd reacted with “ohs” while others laughed.

WATCH:

“Don’t miss miss Trump next time.”@JackBlack makes an absolutely sick remark about the Trump assassinat*on attempt at a Tenacious D concert. There is no place for this kind of hateful rhetoric in America. pic.twitter.com/sY4TbTbKgd — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 15, 2024

Per Yahoo News:

Comedian Jack Black’s bandmate has been accused of telling a ‘bad joke’ on stage in Sydney on Sunday night just hours after the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump. Black is seen presenting his Tenacious D band member Kyle Gass with a birthday cake during their performance at the ICC Sydney Theatre in footage shared with Yahoo News. “Make a wish,” he urges, with Gass then seen blowing out the candles and says in a hushed tone, “Don’t miss Trump next time” — causing the crowd to erupt. While some are heard laughing and clapping, others are less impressed. “You could hear a couple of ‘oohhs’ — like too soon sort of vibes — but the vast majority was laughter,” one audience member told Yahoo News. Several fans have praised Gass’s comment, while others online have criticised the band, calling it a “bad joke”.

The comment by Black’s bandmate comes as a slew of liberals have offered similar rhetoric.

Liberal commentator Destiny, hours after the shooting, wrote on X, I hope it realizes the importance of principles I’ve stressed many times on stream before having a firearm means absolutely nothing if you don’t spend time at the range practicing with it.”

READ: