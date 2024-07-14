Secret Service Confirms One Trump Rally Attendee Dead and Two Critically Injured

The Secret Service has confirmed that one Pennsylvania Trump rally attendee is dead, and another two are critically injured.

The attempted Trump assassin was also fatally shot.

In a press release, the Secret Service wrote, “During former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots towards the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.”

Secret Service releases a statement on the assassination attempt at Trump rally: pic.twitter.com/JWYYZ6dDX0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 14, 2024

“US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures, and the former president was safe and being evaluated,” the statement continued.

The Secret Service confirmed, “One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured.”

None of the victims or the shooter had been publicly identified as of Saturday evening at the time of publishing.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a man who identified himself as an emergency room doctor said that he tried to save a man’s life in the crowd after he was shot in the head.

The doctor spoke to CBS News reporter Jake Rosen, who said that he first thought it was fireworks — then heard someone saying, “he’s been shot, he’s been shot!”

“So, I made my way over. I said I am an emergency department physician. Let me help you,” the doctor explained.

An emergency room doctor I spoke with tried to save someone’s life in the crowd @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/OJvScwRLRk — jake rosen (@JakeMRosen) July 13, 2024

The guy had become stuck between the benches and was shot in the head.

The doctor said that he saw a lot of scattered brain matter but that he started chest compressions and attempted to perform CPR.

Another witness told CNN that it was clear he was dead as soon as he was shot and that he was surrounded by his family when it happened.

This is a breaking news event. The Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as new information becomes available.