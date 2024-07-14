ER Doctor at Trump Rally Says He Attempted to Save Man’s Life in the Crowd Who Was Shot in Head (VIDEO)

A man who identified himself as an emergency room doctor said that he tried to save a man’s life in the crowd after he was shot in the head at the Pennsylvania Trump rally.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger has announced that two people were killed, including the apparent shooter.

Trump appeared to have been grazed by at least one bullet but was alert and transported to a medical facility, where he is said to be safe and in stable condition.

The doctor spoke to CBS News reporter Jake Rosen, who said that he first thought it was fireworks — then heard someone saying, “he’s been shot, he’s been shot!”

“So, I made my way over, I said I am an emergency department physician. Let me help you,” the doctor explained.

An emergency room doctor I spoke with tried to save someone’s life in the crowd @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/OJvScwRLRk — jake rosen (@JakeMRosen) July 13, 2024

The guy had become stuck between the benches and was shot in the head.

The doctor said that he saw a lot of brain matter but that he started chest compressions and attempted to perform CPR.

Another witness told CNN that it was clear he was dead as soon as he was shot and that he was surrounded by his family when it happened.

The victim’s name was not publicly released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking news incident, and Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.