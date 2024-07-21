Ronny Jackson Reveals Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Lied to Him About Trump’s Security Detail (VIDEO)

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle lied to him during a meeting.

Dr. Ronny Jackson examined Trump’s ear injury and treated the wound.

“The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required,” Dr. Ronny Jackson wrote in a summary.

Dr. Jackson told Maria Bartiromo that he was in the Secret Service meeting following the assassination attempt on Trump and Director Kimberly Cheatle lie to his face.

Cheatle told Ronny Jackson that her agency never denied requested resources related to Trump’s security.

Dr. Jackson called for Cheatle to resign as Secret Service Director.

WATCH:

Rep Ronny Jackson was in the meeting and she lied! pic.twitter.com/IoSOmfGJZy — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) July 21, 2024

The Secret Service denied repeated requests from worried agents on Trump’s security before a would-be assassin fired several shots at President Trump last Saturday during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally, according to a leak to The Washington Post.

Last Saturday President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania.

WATCH:

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

The gunman’s attempt on Trump’s life had little to do with lack of security. The Secret Service refused to act even though they identified Crooks as a threat before Trump took the stage.

A Senate briefing revealed the Secret Service identified Crooks as suspicious 10 minutes before Trump took the stage.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was seen bear crawling on the roof as bystanders pointed him out to law enforcement.

The Secret Service did not secure a roof next to Trump’s rally even though they identified it as a security vulnerability several days before the event.

Crooks also reportedly flew a drone over the Butler, Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the layout shortly before Trump took the stage at last Saturday’s rally.

The Washington Post reported Saturday evening that the Secret Service repeatedly rebuffed requests by Trump’s security for beefed up protection at public events.

Sean Davis from The Federalist reported last Saturday just two hours after the failed assassination attempt on Trump that the former president’s detail asked for beefed up protection for weeks but had been repeatedly denied by Biden’s DHS.

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS. DHS, which oversees Secret Service… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi denied this.

Theres an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

After repeatedly denying the story was true, Guglielmi admitted to the Washington Post that Trump was indeed denied beefed up protection.

Kimberly Cheatle will appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.