Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson Provides Update on Trump’s Health Following Assassination Attempt

Former White House Physician, Congressman Ronny Jackson, has detailed the condition of Donald Trump following an assassination attempt that left the former president wounded but miraculously alive.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with the New York Post that a part of his right ear was torn off during a recent assassination attempt.

During the interview with the Post, he was wrapped in a large, loose white bandage around his head. Photographs were not allowed during the interview.

Trump was en route to Milwaukee for the GOP National Convention on his private plane when he shared the harrowing details of the assassination attempt that nearly took his life.

Recall that President Trump told former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson that a last millisecond head tilt saved his life after a gunman opened fire on him from an elevated position at his Pennsylvania rally.

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, told CBS Mornings on Wednesday that the wound did not require stitches.

“He was millimeters away from having his life expunged,” Eric said, describing the injury as “the greatest earache he’s ever had,” but noted that no stitches were necessary.

On Saturday, former White House Physician to President Trump, Congressman Ronny Jackson also provided an update on the health of the former president.

On Wednesday, July 17, Eric Trump, aged 40, spoke to CBS Mornings and informed that his father did not require stitches after the shooting incident which resulted in him bleeding from the ear. He described the injury as “the greatest earache he’s ever had,” and added that his father was only millimeters away from losing his life.

Former White House Physician to President Trump, Congressman Ronny Jackson also provided an update on the health of the former president.

Jackson wrote:

“As the former appointed Physician to the President for President Donald J. Trump, I was naturally very concerned, as was the entire world, about his wellbeing after the assassination attempt on his life. As such, I met him in Bedminster, New Jersey, late that evening to personally check on him, and offer my assistance in any way possible.

I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin.

The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.

The President was initially treated by the medical staff at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, who did an excellent job of evaluating him and treating his wound. I want to thank them for their outstanding care. They provided a thorough evaluation for additional injuries that included a CT of his head. He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him.

In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon. I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed.

I am heading to the rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan with President Trump now, and I will remain at his side throughout the weekend to provide any medical assistance he needs. I plan to return to Washington, DC on Monday, and then I will return home to Amarillo, Texas at the conclusion of the week.”