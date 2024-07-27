REPORT: Barack Obama Had a Candidate Other Than Kamala Harris in Mind But Biden Endorsed Harris Quickly as a F*** You to Former President

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden dropped out of the Presidential race Sunday afternoon and later endorsed Harris as his replacement. This followed a months-long effort by top Democrats led by Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Bill Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi to force him out.

Now, it turns out Biden may have outmaneuvered Obama after his boss played a role in the coup.

The New York Post reported Friday that Obama told Old Joe to let delegates at next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago decide on a new candidate. This caused Biden to quickly endorse Harris as a middle finger to the 44th President.

“It was Joe’s big f*** you,” a family source told the Post. “Joe said, ‘If I’m out, then I am endorsing her.’”

“Joe (was) truly knifing Obama and Pelosi in the back for making him stand down,” a Democrat Party source added.

According to the Post, Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had wanted to hold “a mini primary” to determine who the Democrats would appoint as the nominee. Obama held serious doubts about whether Harris could win the primary or a general election.

But he had a potentially formidable foe in mind from a critical swing state. The Post reported that he wanted Arizona Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, who has successfully portrayed himself as a centrist, to be nominated at the convention to take on Trump in November.

Senator Kelly is married to former Democrat Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head and nearly assassinated in January 2011 outside a Safeway grocery store in Casas Adobes, Arizona.

While Senator Kelly is perceived as a more “moderate” and “electable” candidate compared to Harris, he is actually one of America’s foremost gun control activists. Moreover, he has supported abolishing the Senate filibuster to help implement a far-left policy wishlist, including weakening election integrity laws.

Kelly won a special election in November 2020 to fill out the term of the late John McCain, defeating Republican Martha McSally. Two years later, he defeated Blake Masters and won a full six-year term.

In addition to foiling Obama and his convention scheme, Biden reportedly plans to take an active role in Harris’s campaign. A Washington insider told the Post that this would allow him to hold leverage over Harris.

“It allows Biden to retain leverage as a much more experienced hand at national politics, which will be good for her,” the insider claimed. “It means her campaign won’t be run by a bunch of insular advisors.”