Project Veritas Bombshell Exposé: DOJ Attorney Confirms Biden Regime Deliberately Delayed Menthol Cigarette Ban Because They “Need Black Votes”

The last time we checked in on Joe Biden’s planned ban on menthol cigarettes, he was considering postponing the effort because his campaign and Democrats are worried about angering black voters.

Now it is pretty much confirmed that Biden is not going to try to put the ban in effect before the election, proving once and for all that all they really care about is votes.

If Biden wins in November, this ban will take effect in the months that follow, and you can take that to the bank.

A new undercover video released by Project Veritas confirms this and that the Biden regime is intentionally stalling the enforcement of a menthol cigarette ban.

The reason, according to a DOJ attorney caught on tape, is purely political: the fear of losing Black voters in the upcoming election.

The video features Isaac Belfer, a Department of Justice (DOJ) attorney, suggesting that Biden's regime is prioritizing political interests over public health — meaning, "Black Lives Don't Matter, Black Votes Matter."

"There are some concerns that you might not want to do something like criminalize a product that's used by tons of Black people, especially before an election. Biden used Black people. So we're being sued, saying, 'You should pass this regulation now with no excuse to hold it up because your people are dying. If you gave them a cigarettes, you can pass this down. We're depending on that. This will definitely affect your life.' Unfortunately, we're not supposed to consider that," said Belfer.

Belfer explains that while the effort to ban menthols has been ongoing for over ten years, its implementation is now being purposefully delayed by President Biden because he “needs black votes.”

On video recording, Belfer acknowledges that “many thousands of Black people die every year because of menthol cigarettes.” He further reveals that while the FDA wants to pass this regulation, it's being slow-walked by the Biden White House.

“Biden doesn’t want to pass this regulation [menthol cigarette ban] because he’s worried he will lose Black voters," Belfer said.

“There is a very strong public health reason to prohibit these [menthol cigarettes]… As far as the FDA is concerned, they want this regulation to pass. But… it’s now being reviewed by… the executive office of the president. So, the broader White House that reviews all regulations," he added.

WATCH: