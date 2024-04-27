IT’S ALL ABOUT THE VOTES: Coward Joe Biden Puts Off Banning of Menthol Cigarettes Until After the Election

The last time we checked in on Joe Biden’s planned ban on menthol cigarettes, he was considering postponing the effort because his campaign and Democrats are worried about angering black voters.

Now it pretty much confirmed that Biden is not going to try to put the ban in effect before the election, proving once and for all that all they really care about is votes.

If Biden wins in November, this ban will take effect in the months that follow and you can take that to the bank.

FOX News reports:

Biden admin abruptly delays plan to ban menthol cigarettes amid widespread opposition The Biden administration abruptly announced Friday that it will delay regulations banning menthol cigarettes amid widespread opposition to the proposal. In a statement, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra said his agency would not move to finalize the regulations and pointed to opposition from civil rights activists. Since they were first proposed by the HHS’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulations have sparked a contentious debate between health advocates and civil liberties and business groups. “This rule has garnered historic attention and the public comment period has yielded an immense amount of feedback, including from various elements of the civil rights and criminal justice movement,” Becerra said in a statement. “It’s clear that there are still more conversations to have, and that will take significantly more time.”… Groups representing minorities, like the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement and the nonprofit National Action Network — the latter of which was founded by civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton — argued that banning menthol cigarettes while not restricting non-menthol cigarettes “puts a microscope on minority communities.”

Don’t white people smoke menthol cigarettes, too? Isn’t it a bit racist for the Biden administration to assume that this issue only affects black people?

Biden Admin Abandons Plan To Ban Menthol Cigarettes To Avoid 'Angering Black Voters' https://t.co/OBXND7u5D9 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 26, 2024

If banning menthol cigarettes was important to prevent people from serious health consequences & death, why would Biden reverse this rule when it will disproportionally damage Black people. He's trading Black votes for Black bodies. https://t.co/VbujnmvPxr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 26, 2024

All Democrats care about is power. This is just another reminder.