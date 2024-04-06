Biden Administration May Postpone Ban on Menthol Cigarettes Because They’re Worried About Losing Support From Black Voters

The Biden administration has been floating a ban on menthol cigarettes for months. Now they are apparently thinking of putting off the ban until after the election because they are worried about losing the support of black voters, although that is already happening.

It’s just one more reminder that this administration, and Democrats on the whole, care only about politics and retaining power. Everything they say and do is motivated by poll numbers and who they can manipulate into voting for them.

Not only that, but isn’t it a little bit racist to assume that only black people smoke menthol cigarettes?

The Washington Examiner reports:

Biden delays menthol ban amid 2024 concerns over black support A two-year-old proposal to ban menthol cigarettes may be delayed until after the 2024 election as President Joe Biden weighs a move that could risk eroding his support within the black community. The Food and Drug Administration first proposed banning menthols and flavored cigars in April 2022 but has since missed two deadlines for finalizing the rule, the second of which expired at the end of March. “The FDA remains committed to issuing the tobacco product standards for menthol in cigarettes and characterizing flavors in cigars as expeditiously as possible,” the agency said in a statement, noting that the process is in its final stage. “As we’ve made clear, these product standards remain at the top of our priorities.” But some observers say other priorities are behind the delay, namely the lack of support for the idea as the election sharpens into view.

It’s such a cynical and purely political move.

ELECTION: Biden has lost 20% of Black voters. To stem the tide he’s delayed his ban on menthol cigarettes until after the election. h/t @michaeljknowles pic.twitter.com/itGlcfJgqb — @amuse (@amuse) April 5, 2024

ILLEGALS Bringing in Fentanyl is FINE But YOU Better NOT Smoke a Menthol Cigarette… https://t.co/qVCOCWhyrL — (@Emilio2763) April 4, 2024

The nanny state will let children change genders but won’t let adults smoke what they want.