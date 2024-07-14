Fake News Media Downplays Trump Assassination Attempt, Claims He Fell Over After Being ‘Startled’ By ‘Loud Noises’

The fake news media was up to its usual dirty tricks on Saturday evening following the failed assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

After witnessing what was blatantly an attempt on the former president’s life with the sound of gunshots, many media outlets began by framing the attack as a mere “incident” in which even the most basic details were unclear.

USA Today claimed that Trump had been “startled” by “loud noises”:

CNN went with a similar line, suggesting that Trump had merely fallen over.

The New York Times went as far as saying that the spraying of bullets “sounded” like gunfire.

The Washington Post also used the “loud noises” line:

Axios reporter Juliegrace Brufke claimed a “source” told her that Trump was actually hit by glass fragments rather than bullets.

One of the Post‘s reporters said that Trump was merely “grazed” by gunfire.

Full details of the incident have yet to be released, although one person is said to have died while at least one more is in critical condition.

Trump, meanwhile, posted a statement on Truth Social in which he described the shocking incident that took place.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” he wrote. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

