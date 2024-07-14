That’s Our President! Trump Returns Home After Assassination Attempt, Waves to the Camera (VIDEO)

President Trump returned home after a gunman attempted to assassinate him during a rally in Pennsylvanian on Saturday.

Trump returned home at 12:30 am and waved as he deplaned.

President Trump was shot in the ear earlier Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A Trump supporter was fatally shot and two others were critically injured.

In an appalling breach of security, the gunman climbed on a roof nearby and shot at Trump from an elevated position.

Secret Service rushed Trump on stage as he pumped his fist in the air.

“Fight! Fight! Fight!” Trump shouted as he was whisked away and taken to a medical facility in an ambulance.

President Trump released a statement on Truth Social Saturday evening.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump said on Truth Social.