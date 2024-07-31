LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Speaks at National Association of Black Journalists Conference in Chicago

President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago.

President Trump’s speech is scheduled to begin at 1 PM ET.

President Trump earlier today posted on Truth Social about his upcoming speech.

President Trump: Crazy Kamala disrespectfully refused to attend the National Association of Black Journalists Conference, but I am on my way to meet with them now in Chicago. Because of which, she’ll probably end up doing, she has no choice, but remember—it is only for that reason!

