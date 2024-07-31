LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Speaks at National Association of Black Journalists Conference in Chicago

by
Former President Donald Trump after being shot at a Pennsylvania rally.
Former President Donald Trump raises a fist after being shot at a Pennsylvania rally in July, 2024.

President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago.

President Trump’s speech is scheduled to begin at 1 PM ET.

President Trump earlier today posted on Truth Social about his upcoming speech.

President Trump: Crazy Kamala disrespectfully refused to attend the National Association of Black Journalists Conference, but I am on my way to meet with them now in Chicago. Because of which, she’ll probably end up doing, she has no choice, but remember—it is only for that reason!

Screenshot: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Here is the RSBN live stream video.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 