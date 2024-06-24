UPDATE: More Details Emerge as President Trump Narrows Running Mate List to Three Candidates

Anticipation over selection over who President Trump will select as his running-mate reached fever pitch over the weekend as the 45th President proclaimed just before a rally in Philadelphia he had already made the pick in his mind.

Now, reports have emerged that the list of contenders for the coveted number two spot has narrowed.

NewsNation has learned Trump has finalized his list to three candidates: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. CNN and NBC have also revealed the same three names are finalists on Trump’s list.

Trump’s original list also included Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Tom Cotton (R-AR), Representatives Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY), as well as former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson in addition to the three finalists.

NBC further reports that the choice will likely come down to Burgum and Vance. NBC notes that Burgum has made a massive impression on Trump, particularly with his loyalty, looks, and wealth.

Another point in Burgum’s favor is that his understated demeanor means there’s no risk of him outshining the 45th President. Trump wants workhorses to help advance his agenda, not folks looking to rush to the cameras.

Moreover, Burgum will also be in attendance at Trump’s debate with Joe Biden this Thursday according to NewsNation. This is potentially significant because Trump has said that his pick would be at the showdown.

It is unknown at this point whether Vance and Rubio will be in attendance as well.

Vance has powerful MAGA forces in his corner, including Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. Key arguments advocates of Vance make on his behalf are his blue-collar appeal and youth.

“JD is the only person in the final three — Rubio, Burgum, JD Vance — that is a popular elected official in the blue wall, and he’s also under the age of 40,” Kirk told NBC last week. “So I’m on Team Vance.”

Rubio remains in the game due to his relationship with top Trump campaign strategist Susie Wiles and other Florida GOP insiders who are assisting Trump’s campaign. But NBC says concerns remain about his ability to obtain residency outside of Florida along with his overall enthusiasm for the job.

There is also that nasty 2016 campaign where both mean trading colorful insults at one another. The corporate media and Democrats will be sure to air those clips to split Republicans.

Trump has consistently stated his choice will be revealed at the GOP convention next month. One can be sure America’s ultimate showman will ensure the announcement is must-see television.