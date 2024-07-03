“President Kamala Harris” – Karine Jean-Pierre Says the Quiet Part Out Loud As WH Reporters Repeatedly Question Biden’s Mental State (VIDEO)

The White House press pool on Wednesday continued to grill Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden’s mental state.

White House reporters from Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC on Tuesday repeatedly grilled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline following his disastrous debate performance.

They did not let up on Wednesday and continued to pepper KJP with questions about Biden’s cognitive decline, light schedule and reported daily naps.

“Why are we not seeing [Biden] out there every single way in an unscripted way without teleprompters?” one reporter asked KJP.

KJP was visibly irritated.

Another reporter asked KJP what Biden does outside of the hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

One reporter asked if Biden has a scheduled daily naptime.

KJP did not deny Biden naps daily.

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden is considering stepping down.

“Absolutely not,” KJP said.

At one point Karine Jean-Pierre said the quiet part out loud and referred to Kamala Harris as “President Kamala Harris.”

This comes as senior Biden campaign officials quietly push Kamala Harris as the top choice to replace Joe Biden.

