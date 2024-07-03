Senior Biden Campaign Officials Quietly Push Kamala Harris as Top Choice to Replace Joe Biden

Senior Biden campaign officials are quietly pushing Kamala Harris as the top choice to replace Joe Biden if he drops out of the 2024 presidential race.

Democrats are calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his disastrous debate performance.

The knives are out for Joe Biden.

White House reporters from Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC on Tuesday repeatedly grilled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline following his disastrous debate performance.

One reporter point blank asked KJP if Biden has “Alzheimer’s or any form of dementia.”

Reuters reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris is the top alternative to replace U.S. President Joe Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign, according to seven senior sources at the Biden campaign, the White House and the Democratic National Committee with knowledge of current discussions on the topic. Biden’s fumbling, sometimes-incoherent and widely-panned first-debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump last week set off a wave of panic within the Democratic party over concerns that he may not be fit enough to serve a second term, and prompted calls for top aides to resign. Some influential Democrats have floated alternatives to Biden besides Harris, including popular cabinet members and Democratic governors like Gavin Newsom from California, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. But trying to sidestep Harris is wishful thinking and would be nearly impossible, these sources, who did not wish to be named, said.

The media is priming the public to accept Kamala Harris as Biden’s replacement.

CBS News caught up with Kamala Harris outside of a Biden-Harris campaign fundraising event in McLean, Virginia on Tuesday evening.

The CBS reporter confronted Kamala Harris about Democrats calling for Joe Biden to drop out.

“Some Democrats are calling on Biden to drop out of the race. What’s your response?” CBS News asked Kamala Harris.

“Joe Biden is our nominee,” Kamala Harris said.

“Are you ready to lead the country if necessary?” CBS News asked.

Kamala Harris responded: “I am proud to be Joe Biden’s running mate.”

WATCH: