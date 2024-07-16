Powerful: Democrat Moved to Tears By Speakers at RNC “It’s Just So Beautiful”

As the country continues to reel from the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, more and more Americans are waking up to the lies they have been told by Democrats that have been amplified by their willing accomplices in the media.

The tragic event took the life of Trump supporter Corey Comperatore, and left others battling for their lives.

A Democrat voter took to social media to share how watching the speakers at the RNC, something she has never done before caused a seismic shift in her and the beauty of the love for America and the diversity she is seeing, and the reality that she has been lied to about the MAGA movement brought her to tears.

She shared:

“I’ve been a Democrat for nearly 50 years. Why am I crying over the Republican National Convention?— I think I’m crying because it’s cognitive dissidents. Like what is going on, I’ve been told my whole life, Republicans are just all, you know, white and racist men and all of this. I don’t think I’ve probably ever watched a Republican National Convention.” “Why am I crying over the Republican National Convention? Like, what the freak is going on? It’s upsetting, this world that we’re living in right now. This world that we’re living in right now is feels like upside down land.” “Amber Rose did a beautiful job. Oh, she did a beautiful job. I’m so proud of her.” “You don’t know unless you go see for yourself and stop listening to what people tell you. It’s just so beautiful. Just the patriotism, the the coming together. I’m telling you, if you on the outside and you think MAGA is this horrible thing, I don’t know what to tell you besides you have to see for yourself. It’s beautiful. It’s so beautiful. The coming together of America. America saying no more, no longer. We’re not gonna do this. We’re not gonna divide ourselves. We are red, white, and blue. It’s beautiful.”

Pollster Frank Luntz is seeing a similar shift.

Luntz shared on X, “Last night, voters saw a Republican Party that they (and I) have never seen before. A stage filled with hardworking taxpayers, African-Americans, working women, union members, and delegates dancing in the aisles. Speeches bashing Corporate America and the status quo. We witnessed the realignment of American politics, Trump-style.”

He added, “Viewers at home don’t realize that people in the #GOPConvention hall rarely listen to the speeches. But attendees were completely mesmerized by the *real Americans* speaking onstage. The tragedy: Most of those speeches were ignored by networks covering the event.”