Pennsylvania State Police Have Identified the Other Three Victims in Trump Assassination Attempt

The Pennsylvania State Police have identified the three other victims in the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

Two victims were critically injured during the shooting but are now listed to be in stable condition. A third, Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pa., was killed.

Comperatore was shielding his family when he was fatally struck.

Updated PSP statement identifying the additional victims from Butler County: https://t.co/bAOfqZO37F — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 14, 2024

The two injured victims have been identified as David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, PA, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, PA.

Both men are said to be stable and recovering.

Trump was shot in the ear, transported to a medical facility, and released later that day.

The shooter was fatally shot and killed by counter-snipers moments after the assassination attempt.

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris released the names while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

“These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today. The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state, and local partners as this investigation continues,” Paris said.

A Trump-approved GoFundMe for the other victims has already surpassed $2,700,000.