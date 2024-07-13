Opinion: Black America Turning Away From Biden, Recognizing Democrats’ Use of Race For Votes

I love social media because it is the only place to discover what black people think about politics organically.

For years, Democrats have exerted influence over the Black vote through mainstream media pundits and the implied threat of KKK violence if Black voters did not support their party. However, 2024 is proving it won’t be that easy this time.

I can’t make a better argument for not voting for Democrats than pointing to how duplicitous she is in these clips. https://t.co/9mMVRLvtsf — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 12, 2024

In 2016, CNN launched a psychological campaign against the Black American community by highlighting David Duke’s endorsement of Trump. They escalated this effort during their coverage of Charlottesville, prominently featuring images of men holding Tiki torches and perpetuating the since-disproven claim that Trump referred to the event’s participants as “very fine people.”

No, Trump Did Not Call Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists ‘Very Fine People’ | https://t.co/Kw0OLWeXod https://t.co/eNSl071fH0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 28, 2024

Over the years, these tactics have created a sense of entitlement among Democrats and their Black voters, leading them to believe that using terms like ‘racist’ or ‘Hitler” guarantees’ their vote loyalty.

This practice is happening again with Project 25, where you have black politicians like Rep. Ayanna Pressley using words like “Hitler and Manifesto” to trigger her followers on Social Media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@repayannapressley)

As a DEI Congresswoman, her primary role is clear. Unsurprisingly, she focuses on actions that she believes will secure the continued support of her Black voters.

She also fails to acknowledge that her Black followers can barely afford to care at this point.

A black woman took to her Tiktok yesterday to express that the Democrat party would need to pay her for her participation in November and that she is barely surviving under their leadership.

Black women on Twitter aren’t buying the overused fear-mongering talking points anymore either.

I’m still NOT voting for Biden’s ass… pic.twitter.com/uXvZRdxKJu — KimConic7136/Black All Day Everyday (@KimconicB1) May 30, 2024

What for? I’m not voting for Democrats up & down the ballot until they get rid of Genocide Joe Biden. — #MedicareForAll tiktok.com/@TheLostDiva (@LostDiva) July 12, 2024

So if yall ditch Biden now can we all agree to vote for whoever the fuck. Because what the fuck are we doing. pic.twitter.com/EtLSVisxC6 — MeloDramatical (@WetKissesB) July 12, 2024

Last but not least, we have Black journalists from Democrat backgrounds questioning the narratives as well.

The Hill reports,

Four years ago, then-candidate Joe Biden lectured his supporters about Black authenticity. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said during an interview with Radio personality Charlamagne the god. But Democrats are not entitled to Black political support. Today, Biden’s support among Black voters in seven swing states has dropped in comparison to the last election cycle. According to a Wall Street Journal poll, 57 percent of Black men plan to support Biden, compared to 30 percent who said they will vote for Trump. This shift would be a catastrophe for Biden. Four years ago, 87 percent of Black men voted for Biden. In the same survey, 77 percent of Black women are planning to vote for Biden, while 11 percent plan on voting for Trump. In 2020, 93 percent of Black women voted for Biden, and he just barely won by the skin of his teeth in a handful of states. Black voters have historically supported the Democratic Party for about six decades. But they are increasingly questioning the dubious return on their political investment. They were the ones who rescued Biden’s struggling presidential campaign in the 2020 primaries. Even so, they haven’t seen a payoff.

It should be expected that black celebrity culture crosses over to politics when mass headlines can be added to their resume, but when every day black Americans are telling the Democrat party they do not feel cared about or see any results, it should be noted as real progress.