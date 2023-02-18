Don Lemon Out? CNN Airs Guest Blasting Him As Staffers Call For Him To Be Fired

Don Lemon is in hot water.

Staffers at CNN are now calling on the host to be fired after his comments about Nikki Haley.

According to the New York Post, CNN sources are saying “everyone is pissed” about the comment and that “he has got to go.”

The New York Post reported:

CNN staffers are fuming over Don Lemon’s cringeworthy apology for his on-air, sexist diatribe about 51-year-old Nikki Haley — with some calling for the anchor to be fired. “He has got to go,” a CNN insider told The Post. “He is hurting the brand. Women aren’t even focused on the sexism — it’s the damage to CNN.” “Everyone is pissed about it,” a second CNN source said, referring to Lemon’s attention-grabbing gaffes, “It makes us the story and it hurts us.” … “He said he was sorry two minutes into the call,” one source close to the situation said of Lemon. “It was very self-centered and he lied. It was not his idea to apologize. They made him do it.”

His own network is now airing segments with guests blasting him.

During Bill Maher’s Overtime Segment that airs on CNN, ABC News contributor Sarah Isgur blasted Lemon saying “As Don Lemon told us on CNN, women actually can’t run for president because he said we’re past our prime once we get to our 40s.”

Fox News reported:

A guest on “Real Time with Bill Maher” blasted embattled CNN host Don Lemon over his controversial remarks disparaging Nikki Haley in a segment that appeared on CNN’s own airwaves… While MSNBC host Ari Melber argued both President Biden and former President Trump have every right to run for president, ABC News contributor Sarah Isgur took the opportunity to make a dig at the “CNN This Morning” host even after Maher acknowledged at the top of the “Overtime” segment that it was being aired on CNN. “As Don Lemon told us on CNN, women actually can’t run for president because he said we’re past our prime once we get to our 40s. But since you have to be 35 to run, it’s like this really tiny window between 35 and 40,” Isgur quipped, sparking laughs from the audience. Maher awkwardly grinned before quickly moving on from the Lemon jab.

Things are really getting bad at CNN.

