OMG: Disney Internal Documents Show Promotion of Pride Events for Children That Involve Fully Naked Men on Bikes (VIDEO)

Whistleblowers from Disney have provided O’Keefe Media Group with Disney’s internal communications, including group chats, bulletin boards, the company’s employee roster and employee websites, and the company’s Slack channel.

“What we’ve discovered is so shocking that it makes the Disney Tapes series look like child’s play,” says James O’Keefe, founder of O’Keefe Meda Group.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month, O’Keefe Media Group revealed in part three of the Disney Tapes series that Disney’s Creative Marketing Director by day and professional drag queen by night, Amit “Genie” Gurnani, revealed Disney’s “unspoken” LGBTQ agenda for children. This only scratched the surface.

This comes after O’Keefe Media Group released their undercover Disney Series Part One video last month of the Senior Vice President at Disney detailing discriminatory hiring practices.

The senior VP on Disney Tapes Part One told OMG’s undercover journalist that Disney is not considering any white men for the job.

“Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they’re not considering any white males for the job,” says Michael Giordano, a Vice President of Business Affairs, “there’s no way we’re hiring a white male.”

In Disney Tapes Part Two, it was revealed by Disney’s Television Director of Production/Finance, Sohrab “Dave” Makker, that Disney also has discriminatory hiring practices for C-Suite roles (CEO, CFO, COO, etc). He said that Disney does not hire anybody “who’s not white or not Jewish” for C-Suite roles.

The leaders of Disney are not only racist leftists but apparently people who enjoy sexualizing children, otherwise known as pedophiles.

Volume One of the Disney Files series shows documents from Disney employees advertising "literally," according to O'Keefe, "LGBTQ and trans parades with fully naked men on bikes by Disney, pride nights on Disney's properties and out in communities across America, company Polly—yes, swingers—meet up groups, company workshops on how to change your name as you transition, and TV specials aimed at children like ‘Who I'm Meant to Be.’"

"And yes, you guessed it, that show is all about letting young kids know that it's okay at any age to let the rainbow flag fly, and it looks as if it's sponsored and sanctioned by Disney," O'Keefe adds.

It appears that Disney marketing director Amit Gurnani was not exaggerating when he exposed Disney's "unspoken" agenda to expose children to this content."

Some of the driving forces behind this are reportedly Honi Harrison-Cheshire, a mobile product operations manager, and Adriana Aguilar, an employee who shared a map of all the pride parades--with naked men--that Disney is sponsoring. Some of the locations where Disney sponsors their lewd pride parades include Washington, DC, Fresno, CA, Los Angeles, CA, New York, and more.

It was also discovered that an organization called Zebra Youth, "an organization that provides services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and all youth (LGBTQ+) ages 13 – 24," according to their webpage, is actively promoted and a partner of Disney. Some of their Disney-sponsored projects include encouraging children as young as 12 years old to make artwork of Mickey Mouse with "colorful sticky notes 'where they belong,'" according to O'Keefe.

The video further exposes the involvement of Disney's DEI Vice President Queen Denchukwu and Vice President of Marketing Casey Brickner.

At the end of the video, O'Keefe teases the upcoming 'Disney Files' episodes, saying, "Coming up next week on Disney Files Volume Two, we dive even further into Disney's internal health care policies—if you want to call it that—and gender-affirming care that they actively promote to their very own employees, and how Disney not only encourages and celebrates the LGBTQ movement, but they use shareholder money to pay for employee sex change operations and even produce seminars—that's right seminars—on how to change your name."

O'Keefe also teases an exclusive internal video "that Disney does not want you to see," featuring an apparent Disney sensitivity training on pronoun usage by what looks like women... but who knows?

Watch more below via O'Keefe Media Group:

EXCLUSIVE: An insider source at @Disney has provided @OKeefeMedia with startling internal documents and communications. These documents reveal Disney's promotion of Pride events for children that involve n*ked men, maps of Disney-sponsored pride parades nationwide, Disney’s covert partnership with "Zebra Youth," a program supporting LGBTQ youth ages 13-24, and messages about polys*xual virtual hangouts. Disney is desperate to keep these documents and messages hidden. OMG is exposing their 'secret queer agenda'... Stay tuned for ‘The Disney Files: Part 2.’@DisneyTVStudios @DisneyStudios @RobertIger @NewsAnimator #DisneyFiles