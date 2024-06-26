O’Keefe: Walt Disney Television’s Director of Production Reveals Disney Won’t Hire Anyone “Who’s Not White or Not Jewish” for C-Suite Roles (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe on Tuesday dropped another undercover video in OMG’s “Disney Tapes” series.

In part one, O’Keefe Media Group last Thursday released an undercover video of the Senior Vice President at The Walt Disney Company detailing discriminatory hiring practices.

The senior VP told OMG’s undercover journalist that Disney is not considering any white men for the job.

“Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they’re not considering any white males for the job,” says Michael Giordano, a Vice President of Business affairs, “there’s no way we’re hiring a white male.”

Giordano revealed Disney uses “code words and buzzwords” to avoid legal action and even mentions a candidate being rejected for not looking black enough. Giordano also admitted Disney gives bonuses to executives for practicing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), agreeing that “diversity helps with financial incentives.”

The Disney VP said there will be a lawsuit at some point over the company’s discriminatory hiring practices.

Some of the possible ‘code words’ or ‘buzz words’: “They might say something like, ‘We’re not looking for the usual suspects for the job so it’s not like a legally actionable thing. But everybody knows what it means.”

Now this…

Disney’s Television Director of Production/Finance Sohrab “Dave” Makker told an OMG undercover journalist that Disney has discriminatory hiring practices for C-Suite roles (CEO, CFO COO etc).

Per O’Keefe:

Walt Disney Television’s Director of Production/Finance, Sohrab “Dave” Makker reveals Disney won’t hire anyone “who’s not white or not Jewish” for C-Suite roles, confirming discriminatory hiring practices detailed in OMG’s ‘The Disney Tapes: Part 1.’ Makker, who tracks diversity in annual reports, reveals that the reports “tell us the diverse cast of members that are in there,” and that he has witnessed “the number count go up.” Makker says Disney prioritizes LGBTQ stories for children, stating, “We insert diversity when it’s not really organic to the story,” admitting shows have “flopped” because “the audience didn’t connect” to forced diversity. He calls Disney CEO Bob Iger “corrupt,” saying, “He just wants to stay in power.” He proceeds to criticize Elon Musk, calling him a “narcissist” driven by attention, yet agrees with Musk’s call for Iger’s firing.

WATCH: