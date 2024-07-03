OMG: “The Unspoken Thing” – Disney Marketing Director Reveals Plans to Expose Children to More LGBTQ Content (VIDEO)

O’Keefe Media Group has released part three of its Disney Tapes series, exposing Disney’s Creative Marketing Director by day and professional drag queen by night, Amit “Genie” Gurnani, who revealed Disney’s “unspoken” LGBTQ agenda for children.

Gurnani revealed that a “pride campaign across Disney and television” is set to “take up the rest of the next four or five months.” He says that children seeing LGBTQ content on their televisions is “the unspoken thing.” This includes pride celebrations at Disney parks and other LGBTQ projects advertised to children.

Gurnani also says he would “love to” have drag queens at Disney Land, and he’s “sure that would happen at some point.”

Some of the soft-core LGBTQ content has already been introduced to Disney programming as early as 2014 when Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie” featured a lesbian couple, reportedly for the first time on the network.

It can be recalled that O’Keefe Media Group released an undercover video last month of the Senior Vice President at Disney detailing discriminatory hiring practices.

The senior VP on Disney Tapes Part One told OMG’s undercover journalist that Disney is not considering any white men for the job.

“Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they’re not considering any white males for the job,” says Michael Giordano, a Vice President of Business Affairs, “there’s no way we’re hiring a white male.”

Giordano revealed Disney uses “code words and buzzwords” to avoid legal action and even mentions a candidate being rejected for not looking black enough. Giordano also admitted Disney gives bonuses to executives for practicing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), agreeing that “diversity helps with financial incentives.”

The Disney VP said there will be a lawsuit at some point over the company’s discriminatory hiring practices.

Some of the possible ‘code words’ or ‘buzz words’: “They might say something like, ‘We’re not looking for the usual suspects for the job,’ so it’s not like a legally actionable thing. But everybody knows what it means.”

In Disney Tapes Part Two, it was revealed by Disney’s Television Director of Production/Finance, Sohrab “Dave” Makker, that Disney has discriminatory hiring practices for C-Suite roles (CEO, CFO, COO, etc). He said that Disney does not hire anybody “who’s not white or not Jewish” for C-Suite roles.

Watch part three below:

BREAKING: ‘It’s the unspoken thing for children to see LGBTQ content,’ says Walt Disney’s Creative Marketing Director, Drag Queen Amit "Genie" Gurnani (@WishForGenie), into OMG's hidden camera. Gurnani adds, "I’d love to get a drag queen at Disneyland,” furthering, “I’m sure that would happen at some point." Gurnani insists, "Bob Iger is not axing LGBTQ content at all," supporting concerns that Disney is ramping up their LGBTQ content, influenced by DEI hiring practices and the inclusion of forced diverse storylines.