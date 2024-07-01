Oakland Corruption Scandal: Democrat Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Government Officials Allegedly Funded by Sex Trafficking Drug Ring

An FBI raid has exposed a complex web of alleged illicit activities involving high-ranking government officials and a notorious local business in Oakland, California.

Andy Duong, a key member of the Duong family and the self-proclaimed proprietor of the now-defunct Music Cafe, is accused of using the cafe as a front for a sex trafficking and drug operation. This establishment, which also functioned as a karaoke lounge, was linked by state authorities to drug dealing, pimping, and human trafficking before its closure in early 2019, the Mercury News reported.

The recent FBI operations on June 20 encompassed searches at several locations, including the residences of Andy Duong, his father David Duong, Mayor Thao, and the offices of CWS. These raids have brought to light alleged financial dealings and contributions made to various political campaigns in the Oakland and South Bay areas.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that FBI agents raided a home owned by Democrat Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. An FBI spokesperson told the press that agents were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement” at Thao’s property.

The focus of the investigation is on David Duong, CEO of California Waste Solutions, and his son, Andy Duong. Both have deep-seated ties to Democratic politicians and businesses, NBC Bay Area reported.

Their business dealings and political connections are under intense scrutiny following evidence that suggests they orchestrated a complex scheme to circumvent campaign finance laws and funnel illegal donations to various Democratic candidates.

A quick look at Andy Duong’s Instagram page reveals frequent posts with high-profile figures in the political world – including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Health and Human Services Secretary and former state Attorney General Xavier Becerra. The list also includes elected leaders from other states such as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, according to abc7 News.

Documents and records filed by the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) reveal that Andy Duong utilized “straw donors” to mask contributions made to political candidates, circumventing campaign finance laws.

The Mercury News reported:

A man alleged to be a “straw donor” on behalf of the Duong family was arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales after a raid at the cafe. Charlie Ngo, 35, the alleged “straw donor,” was among people who either managed, owned or were affiliated with the cafe who gave roughly $18,000, mostly to Oakland City Council candidates, between 2016 and 2018. All of them allegedly gave money on behalf of Andy Duong, who was accused of having “cash in a drawer in his CWS office” used to give to a person tasked with lining up straw donors, records filed by the Fair Political Practices Commission said. An investigation is ongoing. Since 2019, Andy and David Duong have been under investigation by city ethics investigators for allegedly circumventing campaign finance limits by using several individuals and businesses to funnel money to candidates. In a probable cause filing related to the straw donor investigation, Angela J. Brereton, chief of enforcement for the FPPC, wrote that Andy Duong “is affiliated with multiple businesses including … the former Sancha Bar/Music Cafe.” Investigators with Oakland’s Public Ethics Commission wrote in a separate filing that it is “in possession of private messages in which Andy Duong holds himself out as the proprietor of the Music Cafe a/k/a Sancha Bar.” Agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Control used cash to purchase ketamine and ecstasy from workers at the Music Cafe and karaoke lounge during a 2018 undercover operation, before raiding the place in Oct. 2018 and confiscating cash and drugs. (Alcoholic Beverage Control records)

Charlie Ngo, an alleged “straw donor” on behalf of the Duong family, made large deposits just before or after writing his checks for campaign contributions. Despite his bank account showing insufficient funds, he made significant donations to multiple candidates.