BREAKING: FBI Agents Raid Home of Democrat Mayor of Oakland

FBI agents have raided a home owned by Democrat Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Thursday morning.

KRON 4 reported that FBI agents had arrived at Thao’s property on the 100 block of Maiden Lane in Oakland.

An FBI spokesperson told the press that agents were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement” at Thao’s property.

WATCH:

UPDATE: Several FBI agents exit Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home carrying boxes as part of a search warrant operation. Live video: https://t.co/iSdZqrGA8U pic.twitter.com/Dh9oxWKOUp — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 20, 2024

No further details on what led to the raid have been released.

BREAKING: FBI raids property owned by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao https://t.co/aTxndbBeBa pic.twitter.com/vyM6FgwbOn — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 20, 2024

Per KRON 4:

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided property owned by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Thursday morning, KRON4.com has confirmed. FBI agents arrived at Mayor Thao’s property in the 100 block of Maiden Lane in Oakland at 5:30 a.m., according to sources. As of 7:30 a.m., agents remained on the scene. An FBI agent at the scene confirmed to KRON4 News that the address was being investigated. A San Francisco FBI spokesperson told KRON4 that the agency is conducting “court authorized law enforcement” at the property. The FBI declined to provide additional details at this time. The incident comes on the heels of a recall campaign against the mayor advancing to the November ballot.

BREAKING: The FBI is currently conducting a raid of Democrat Oakland, California Mayor Sheng Thao. She was supposed to have an event this morning but it has been cancelled. This is VERY SERIOUS The FBI says they can’t provide additional details at this time pic.twitter.com/RLbbnTcYnD — George (@BehizyTweets) June 20, 2024

The FBI raid came after Oakland residents received enough signatures to force a recall measure on the November ballot.

A group called Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST) stated that it has received 40,595 signatures in support of a recall effort to replace Thao.

Only 25,000 signatures are needed to force a recall election.

OUST stated they started the recall effort after crime “has gotten worse” with Thao as mayor.