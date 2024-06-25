FBI Raids Oakland Home Tied to Campaign Contribution Laundering Scheme: High-Profile Political Connections Including Biden, Harris, Newsom, Bonta, and Becerra Under Scrutiny

Details have emerged about two individuals at the heart of an FBI political corruption investigation in Oakland, California, which saw the raid of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s home last week.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that FBI agents raided a home owned by Democrat Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. An FBI spokesperson told the press that agents were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement” at Thao’s property.

The focus of the investigation is on David Duong, CEO of California Waste Solutions, and his son, Andy Duong. Both have deep-seated ties to Democratic politicians and businesses, NBC Bay Area reported.

Their business dealings and political connections are under intense scrutiny following evidence that suggests they orchestrated a complex scheme to circumvent campaign finance laws and funnel illegal donations to various Democratic candidates.

A quick look at Andy Duong’s Instagram page reveals frequent posts with high-profile figures in the political world – including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Health and Human Services Secretary and former state Attorney General Xavier Becerra. The list also includes elected leaders from other states such as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, according to abc7 News.

According to an investigation by the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), a state oversight body, “Andy Duong was the true source of at least 93 contributions to multiple local campaign committees when he created a campaign contribution laundering scheme to benefit his family-owned company, California Waste Solutions.” The report alleges that Duong used intermediaries or straw donors instead of disclosing CWS as the true source of the contributions.

abc7 News reported:

According to the FPPC, this is an ongoing investigation with evidence suggesting it started around 2016 through 2018 and included some campaign contributions that were fraudulently concealed from the public. The FPPC says all but one of the campaign committees targeted were in jurisdictions with local contribution limits. The investigation found that during this time, the city of Oakland prohibited campaign contributions from contractors providing services to the city, requiring approval from the city council. Yet, documents show many of the targeted committees were candidates running for city council. For example, Sheng Thao running for City Council in 2018 received $9,900 from Duong that the FPPC alleges was laundered through 13 different people. According to the FPPC: Larry Reid also received $5,600 allegedly laundered through eight different entities.

Dan Kalb received $4,200 allegedly laundered through six different people or entities.

Rebecca Kaplan received $3,500 allegedly laundered through seven people.

Former Councilmember Desley Brooks received $18,700 over two campaign cycles, allegedly laundered through 24 people.

Former Councilmember Abel Guillen, who’s currently California’s Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction, received $4,200 allegedly laundered through 12 people.

