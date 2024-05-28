NEVER FORGET: Not a Single Election Expert Has Been Able to Explain the “Drop and Roll” Phenomenon that Flipped the 2020 Election Late at Night to Joe Biden

It’s been nearly four years since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election after several days of locked rooms, late-night ballot deliveries, and triple-counting ballots.

On November 18, 2020, The Gateway Pundit first posted the impossible numbers that swung the election to Old Joe.

Mysterious late-night ballot drops in every battleground state swung the election to Joe Biden. And subsequent ballot drops in perfect ratios of ballots to Trump and Biden solidified the results.

Wisconsin:



Michigan:



Georgia:



Every 2020 battleground state followed this same pattern.

The Gateway Pundit called this phenomenon the “Drop and Roll.”

No election expert has ever explained this because they cannot explain it without raising the likely possibility of fraud.

Following the election, The Gateway Pundit published several reports on how the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and the American people.

The numbers don’t lie.

The election was stolen.

On November 18, 2020, just days after the election, TGP put our findings in an easy-to-follow video titled “The Drop and Roll.”

