COURAGE OVER PROFIT: Tech Company Yanks All Olympic Ads Following Demonic Opening Ceremony Which Mocked Christians and The Last Supper

One of the largest telecommunications providers in the United States is taking a stand for Christians worldwide after drag queens mocked the Last Supper during a demonic opening ceremony.

Mississippi-based tech company C-Spire, the sixth-largest wireless provider in the country, revealed in a tweet Saturday morning that it decided to no longer advertise for the Olympics in a remarkable display of corporate courage. The company described itself as shocked by the cruel mockery of the Christian faith.

We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics. — C Spire (@CSpire) July 27, 2024

Company President and CEO Suzy Hays followed up in a statement to the New York Post, elaborating that while C Spire supports Team USA, they can not stand idly by while Christians are dragged through the mud.

“C Spire is supportive of our athletes who have worked so hard to be a part of the Olympics,” Hays explained. “However, we will not be a part of the offensive and unacceptable mockery of the Last Supper, which is why we’re pulling our advertising from the Olympics.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves applauded C Spire’s decision while noting, “God will not be mocked.”

I am proud to see the private sector in Mississippi step up and put their foot down. God will not be mocked. C Spire drew a common-sense, appropriate line. https://t.co/R38yJye97I — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 27, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that The Paris Olympic organizers allowed a reenactment of the Lord’s Supper with drag queens during the 2024 Olympics ceremony.

In the sickening opening ceremony, the scantily dressed drag queens stood behind a long table while mocking one of the most sacred images in all of Christianity. Worse, a young child was also spotted standing next to the drag queens in the performance.

The performance was in addition to a provocative fashion show across the Debilyl Bridge with the Eiffel Tower and Seine in full view and a musical performance featuring a headless Marie Antoinette.

It remains to be seen whether more companies follow suit because the Olympics deserves the Bud Light treatment.