Navy Sailor Makes Multiple Attempts to Access Joe Biden’s Medical Records

A junior Navy sailor made multiple attempts to access Joe Biden’s medical records from a military medical database in February, CBS News first reported.

The sailor, whose identity is being withheld, was disciplined administratively following an investigation into the attempted breach which concluded in late April.

The individual responsible is a junior enlisted sailor serving in the Navy’s hospital corps and is based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, a significant medical hub.

The sailor attempted to access the Genesis Medical Health System — the database for the military medical system — three times on Feb. 23. However, according to a U.S. official, “he did not pull up the right Joe Biden.”

Navy Commander Tim Hawkins assured that “the MHS Genesis system is a secure health system and at no time was the President’s personal information compromised.”

CBS News reported:

The Navy Criminal Investigative Service launched an investigation Feb. 26, after a co-worker of the sailor reported what had happened, the U.S. official said. During the probe, the sailor admitted he looked up the president’s name “out of curiosity.” The investigation concluded on April 24, and according to the official, determined the sailor “never reached the president’s medical record” and could not have reached it by searching the Genesis system because the president’s medical record is restricted. The president was informed about the sailor’s attempts to access his medical records within hours of White House staff being notified about the attempted breach by the Defense Department, a White House official told CBS News. This official would not say when the White House learned about the attempted breach. While the sailor was part of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command based at Fort Belvoir, the president’s annual physicals and any emergency medical care is provided at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., just outside Washington. The president underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed on Feb. 28, two days after the Navy’s criminal investigation began. But the White House official said the president’s physical “was previously planned and was not impacted by this incident.”

The Gateway Pundit reported in February that Joe Biden made an unexpected trip to Walter Reed for a physical examination.

Biden’s poor health has been particularly scrutinized ever since Special Counsel Robert Hur released a damning evaluation in his report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation earlier this month. He described Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” after hours of questioning.

As in previous years, Dr. Kevin O’Connor was responsible for “evaluating” the 81-year-old. But instead of conducting a truly independent and honest examination, O’Connor decided to gaslight the public in his written letter announcing the results.

O’Connor concluded, despite Biden’s obvious physical struggles, he is “fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

The doctor proclaimed that Biden “Feels well, and this year’s physical identifies no new concerns.” O’Connor also said this year’s physical included consultation with several Presidential Specialty Consultants who “concurred” with his findings.

Notably, the examination did NOT include a cognitive assessment test. The White House was probably scared of the results, knowing they would doom Biden’s re-election bid for good.