White House “Doctor” Releases Written Summary of Dementia Joe Biden’s Unannounced Physical Examination

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today that Joe Biden made an unexpected trip to Walter Reed for a physical examination. The White House occupier claimed a “written summary” would be released later.

Biden’s poor health has been particularly scrutinized ever since Special Counsel Robert Hur released a damning evaluation in his report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation earlier this month. He described Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” after hours of questioning.

As in previous years, Dr. Kevin O’Connor was responsible for “evaluating” the 81-year-old. But instead of conducting a truly independent and honest examination, O’Connor decided to gaslight the public in his written letter announcing the results.

O’Connor concluded, despite Biden’s obvious physical struggles, he is “fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

The doctor proclaimed that Biden “Feels well, and this year’s physical identifies no new concerns.” O’Connor also said this year’s physical included consultation with several Presidential Specialty Consultants who “concurred” with his findings.

Notably, the examination did NOT include a cognitive assessment test. The White House was probably scared of the results, knowing they would doom Biden’s re-election bid for good.

Here is the letter:

Beyond his obvious mental limitations, Biden has had a variety of physical ailments. He had a colonoscopy in 2021, in which a 3-millimeter “benign-appearing polyp” was identified and removed. The report also acknowledged Joe Biden’s stiffened gait (which has worsened), persistent cough, and chronic throat clearing.

In 1988, Biden had surgery to repair two brain aneurysms, with one of them leaking.

An overwhelming number of Americans, even Democrats, have expressed deep worry over Biden’s health and whether he should attempt to seize another four years in office.

But the White House does not care and is willing to risk a potential death in the Oval Office to preserve political power.