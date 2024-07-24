Democrat Nadler Blames President Trump For Assassination Attempt on His Life (VIDEO)

Jerrold Nadler is a despicable liar.
Democrat Rep. Nadler (NY) blamed President Trump for the assassination attempt on his life on Wednesday during a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray.
On July 13 President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler.
This is the full clip.
The assassination attempt happened just one week after Biden issued veiled threats to Trump.
In a phone call with Democrat donors on July 8, Biden said “it’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”
Joe Biden also issued a veiled threat during his interview with George Stephanopoulos just one week before a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump.
Biden has repeatedly threatened Trump, referred to him as a dictator and spread hoaxes (‘Bloodbath,’ ‘very fine people,’ ‘suckers and losers’) about the former president.
But Nadler blamed Trump after the Secret Service allowed a gunman to take 8 shots at him from an elevated position.
“Donald Trump has quote warned there would be a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses,” Nadler said in his opening statement.
This is a lie.
Trump never said there would be a ‘bloodbath’ in the context in which Nadler is referring.
President Trump warned of an auto industry bloodbath if Biden won the 2024 election because jobs would go overseas.
Media narrative: Trump just called for a bloodbath if he loses the election
Trump is predicting a bloodbath in the automobile industry if he loses: pic.twitter.com/uO8DTwbp4Z
Nadler repeated the lie twice during his opening statement as he blamed Trump for the attempt on his life.
Jerry Nadler just blamed Trump for the assassination attempt on his life by repeating the “bloodbath” lie, not once, but twice in his opening statement.
The “bloodbath” lie – statement which pre-dated the assassination attempt in any event.
It’s Trump’s fault someone tried to… pic.twitter.com/BhIn3etTFp
