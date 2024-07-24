Democrat Nadler Blames President Trump For Assassination Attempt on His Life (VIDEO)

Jerrold Nadler is a despicable liar.

Democrat Rep. Nadler (NY) blamed President Trump for the assassination attempt on his life on Wednesday during a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray.

On July 13 President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler.

The assassination attempt happened just one week after Biden issued veiled threats to Trump.

In a phone call with Democrat donors on July 8, Biden said “it’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”

Joe Biden also issued a veiled threat during his interview with George Stephanopoulos just one week before a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump.

Biden has repeatedly threatened Trump, referred to him as a dictator and spread hoaxes (‘Bloodbath,’ ‘very fine people,’ ‘suckers and losers’) about the former president.

But Nadler blamed Trump after the Secret Service allowed a gunman to take 8 shots at him from an elevated position.

“Donald Trump has quote warned there would be a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses,” Nadler said in his opening statement.

This is a lie.

Trump never said there would be a ‘bloodbath’ in the context in which Nadler is referring.

President Trump warned of an auto industry bloodbath if Biden won the 2024 election because jobs would go overseas.

Media narrative: Trump just called for a bloodbath if he loses the election Trump is predicting a bloodbath in the automobile industry if he loses: pic.twitter.com/uO8DTwbp4Z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 16, 2024

Nadler repeated the lie twice during his opening statement as he blamed Trump for the attempt on his life.

