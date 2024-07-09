JUST IN: Biden Expected to Veto Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act Preventing Illegals from Voting in Presidential Elections, Claims Bill is “Based on Easily Disproven Falsehoods”

The White House issued a statement on Monday, condemning a House Republicans’ bill requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

The bill amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require voters to show documentary proof of United States citizenship. Under current law, states can only require proof of citizenship to register to vote in local and state elections.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on the Democrats’ opposition to the bill and Minority Whip Katherine Clark’s (D-Mass.) efforts urging House Democrats to “VOTE NO” on the bill this week. Clark dishonestly claimed the new law would “prevent Americans from registering to vote with their driver’s license alone” and would make a passport the “only acceptable standalone form of identification,” which is complete BS. The bill outlines five acceptable forms of identification to prove citizenship.

Elon Musk weighed in on the controversy, tweeting, “Those who oppose this are traitors. All Caps: TRAITORS. What is the penalty for traitors again?”

The legislation will likely be dead on arrival in the Senate. But that’s not stopping House Democrats and the Biden Regime from stepping in and spewing propaganda to confuse Americans before the Democrats continue to allow illegals to vote in federal elections.

“This bill would do nothing to safeguard our elections, but it would make it much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls,” said a statement from the White House, adding “It is extraordinarily rare for noncitizens to break the law by voting in Federal elections.”

“It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in Federal elections–it is a Federal crime punishable by prison and fines. The alleged justification for this bill is based on easily disproven falsehoods,” the statement continues. “Additionally, making a false claim of citizenship or unlawfully voting in an election is punishable by removal from the United States and a permanent bar to admission.” However, the issue this bill addresses is illegal aliens breaking the law and voting in our elections after already breaking the law by entering the country illegally. It may be illegal, but criminals don’t tend to follow the law.

The bill also reads, “States already have effective safeguards in place to verify voters’ eligibility and maintain the accuracy of voter rolls,” while claiming the bill will “make it much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls.”

It is unclear how, and likely untrue, that eligible Americans would be purged from voter rolls or prevented from registering to vote, given that they have a driver’s license or one of the many other acceptable forms of ID. Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, welfare offices and other government agencies in 49 states were providing voter registration forms to migrants without requiring proof of citizenship. One must only check a box affirming they are a citizen and a box affirming they will be 18 or older on or before election day, put a name–any name–and an address to have their ballot mailed to them. The box labeled “proof of citizenship or last four digits of Social Security Number” on the federal voter registration form, accepted in all 50 states, is not a required field.

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit reported last month that the Arizona Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the corrupt Secretary of State Adrian Fontes after discovering from 500,000 to 1.3 MILLION ILLEGAL VOTERS and illegal aliens on the state’s dirty, inaccurate voter rolls.

This is likely one of the reasons why Biden refuses to drop out of the race. He knows he has secured this election by welcoming millions of illegal aliens into this country and that the fix is in. The Democrats understand that if he does step down, it will be slightly easier to sell another rigged election to the American people.

"It should alarm every American citizen that the sitting President of the United States, who has opened our border to over 9 million illegals, just announced that he would veto our bill to prevent noncitizens from voting," Speaker Mike Johnson said on X in response to the White House statement.

RAV host Emerald Robinson responded with a fiery post, slamming the GOP for refusing to secure the border for the last seven years and just now taking this issue up nearly four years after the rigged 2020 election. This legislation also comes after Republicans in Congress spent the past year prioritizing sending hundreds of billions of tax dollars to Ukraine and Israel.

The GOP blocked Trump from building the wall (2016-2018). Then they passed the entire Democrat agenda (2024) to demoralize their voters. Now they whine about election fraud FOUR MONTHS before the election - even though they told you "election fraud wasn't real" in 2020.

Full White House statement below: