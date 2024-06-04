BREAKING: Arizona GOP Files BOMBSHELL Lawsuit Against Corrupt Secretary of State After Discovering from 500,000 to 1.3 Million ILLEGAL Voters on State’s Voter Rolls

az-nvra-complaint-filed-5-31-24

This is how Democrats win.

This is how Democrats cheat.

This is what must be addressed by Republican groups across the country!

Thank you Arizona Republican Party for showing the rest of America what must be done to bring back election integrity in America today.

The Arizona Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the corrupt Secretary of State Adrian Fontes after discovering from 500,000 to 1.3 million ILLEGAL VOTERS on the state’s voter rolls.

George Behizy reported:

BREAKING: The Arizona Republican party has filed a BOMBSHELL lawsuit against the Secretary of State for violations of the National Voter Registration Act after discovering between 500,000 to 1.3 Million ILLEGAL voters on the voter rolls, including dead people & nonresidents “The lawsuit highlights outrageous voter registration rates, with some counties exceeding 100% of eligible voters. The lawsuit uncovered that Arizona has between 500,000 to 1,270,000 unaccounted-for voters on the rolls, including deceased individuals and those who have moved away.” “Our findings reveal a staggering number of counties with more registered voters than eligible citizens, this is a clear indication of a system in disarray. We are holding Adrian Fontes accountable to ensure fair and credible elections in Arizona.” This exactly how Democrats cheat, bloated voter rolls combined with universal mail in ballots. Republicans have to get ahead of this before November 5th.

Arizona is part of the ERIC System.

From the lawsuit, pages 2 and 3:

Arizona has at least 500,000 registered voters on the voter rolls who should have otherwise been removed. In other words, at least 500,000 registered voters currently listed on the Secretary’s voter rolls

for Arizona are deceased or no longer reside in Arizona. And a review of other reliable data sources shows that Arizona has between 1,060,000 and 1,270,000 unaccounted-for voters on the state voter rolls.

Arizona Free Enterprise Club reported:

Late last week, Scot Mussi, the President of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona over the State’s failure to comply with Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), which requires states to “conduct a general program that makes a reasonable effort to remove the names of ineligible voters from the officials lists of eligible voters by reason of … (A) the death of the registrant; or (B) a change in the residence of the registrant” to maintain accurate voter-registration records in a uniform manner across the state. “Election integrity is a serious issue in our nation,” said Mussi. “Ensuring that Arizonans can have faith in the integrity of our election system and representative government starts with clean voter rolls that leave no doubts about who is able to cast a ballot. That’s why we sent a prelitigation notice to Secretary Fontes last August highlighting the artificially high voter registration rates. Unfortunately, most Arizona counties continue to have voter registration rates far exceeding the national average. We hope that the court compels Secretary Fontes to comply with his obligations under the NVRA to clean up Arizona’s voter rolls.” Joining Mussi as Plaintiffs in this challenge are the Chair of the Republican Party of Arizona, Gina Swoboda, and Steven Gaynor. In their lawsuit, the Plaintiffs argue that Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has failed to perform his mandatory list maintenance duty under the NVRA. For example, the most recent voter registration and census data show that up to four Arizona counties – Apache, La Paz, Navajo, and Santa Cruz – have more registered voters than eligible citizens. The remaining counties across the state have implausibly high voter registration rates that far exceed the average national and statewide voter-registration rates in recent years. Consistent with these artificially high registration rates, the complaint alleges that Arizona has at least 500,000 registered voters on the rolls who should have otherwise been removed because they are deceased or no longer reside in Arizona. The Plaintiffs ask the federal court to find that Secretary Fontes is in violation of Section 8 of the NVRA, and to require the Secretary to fully comply with any existing procedures Arizona has in place to ensure ineligible voters are identified and removed from the rolls.

Here is a copy of the lawsuit.