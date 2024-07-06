House Democrats are “Bringing Out the Big Guns” to Allow Illegal Aliens to Vote in 2024 Presidential Election

Axios has reported that the House Democrat leadership is rallying its forces against a Republican bill due for a vote next week.

The bill in question, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act), seeks to mandate proof of U.S. citizenship for voting in federal elections.

Stephen Miller, Senior Advisor to President Trump and Founder of America First Legal, expressed his disbelief on X, writing, “Read the below. Then read it again. A major DC establishment publication says that House Democrats are “bringing out the big guns,” to get illegal aliens to vote in 2024. How can any American support a party that wants to flood the ballot box with illegals?”

The SAVE Act is scheduled for a vote next week and if passed, will require “documentary proof of United States citizenship” for voting in federal elections.

Mike Johnson summarized the key features of the SAVE Act:

It requires state election officials to ask about citizenship before providing voter registration forms.

It mandates an individual to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

It allows state officials to accept a wide variety of documents that will make it easy for citizens to register to vote in federal elections.

It provides states with access to federal agency databases so they can remove noncitizens from voter rolls and confirm citizenship for individuals lacking proof of citizenship.

It directs DHS to determine whether to conduct removal proceedings if a noncitizen has been identified as having registered to vote in federal elections.

It requires DHS to notify a state chief election official whenever an individual has been naturalized.

Axios reported that House Minority Whip Katherine Clark’s (D-Mass.) office has urged House Democrats to “VOTE NO” on the bill. Clark’s office warned that the bill would “prevent Americans from registering to vote with their driver’s license alone” and would make a passport the “only acceptable standalone form of identification.”

They added that the bill would create an “extreme burden for countless Americans” and “further intimidate election officials and overburden states’ abilities to enroll new voters.”

Elon Musk has weighed in on the controversy, tweeting, “Those who oppose this are traitors. All Caps: TRAITORS. What is the penalty for traitors again?”

Earlier this year, The Oversight Project reported that flyers instructing illegal immigrants to vote for Joe Biden in the forthcoming U.S. election have been reportedly distributed at a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Mexico.

The controversial flyers were discovered scattered around the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM), an establishment known for aiding migrants. Some of these were even found on the walls inside port-a-potties at the location.

