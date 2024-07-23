Joe Biden, Who’s Been Missing in Action, Releases Statement Praising Director Cheatle Following Her Resignation and Stonewalling on Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Amid mounting demands for “proof of life” and rising speculations about his public absence, Joe Biden has broken his silence.
This comes following the resignation of Secret Service DEI Director Kim Cheatle on Tuesday morning.
“Jill and I are grateful to Director Kim Cheatle for her decades of public service,” began Biden in his statement.
“She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service. We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our Administration and we are grateful for her service to our family.”
Cheatle’s resignation comes in the wake of an incident on July 13 that has sparked controversy and raised questions about the effectiveness and integrity of the Secret Service. While details about the incident remain classified, it has led to a bipartisan investigation by Rep. Ron Johnson to investigate what happened.
Biden went on to praise Cheatle’s leadership qualities, stating, “As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service.”
He also assured the public that he is awaiting the results of the independent review into the July 13 incident. “The independent review to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13 continues, and I look forward to assessing its conclusions. We all know what happened that day can never happen again,” he said.
In closing, Biden expressed his well wishes for Cheatle and stated his intention to appoint a new Director soon. “As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new Director soon.”
Cheatle’s resignation comes after Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced Monday night that she filed a privileged motion to impeach her.
Mace sharply criticized the performance of U.S. Secret Service DEI Director Kim Cheatle during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.
Mace accused Cheatle of being evasive, dodging critical questions, and displaying a lack of transparency.
Just filed a privileged motion to impeach Kim Cheatle, Director of the Secret Service. This will force a vote within the next 48 hours.
— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 23, 2024
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Jill Biden and her top advisor played a crucial role in appointing Cheatle as the Director of the Secret Service back in 2022.
Blame for this horrifying moment in American history has rightfully focused on DEI-loving Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who has refused to resign. Reports have revealed that instead of hiring the best possible agents, Cheatle has focused on ensuring more non-white and female agents regardless of qualifications.
In fact, her agency has set a goal of ensuring the Secret Service is 30% female by 2030, despite the fact women biologically are generally smaller and weaker than males.
This begs the question of why such a politically correct person was heading the Secret Service. According to the New York Post, all fingers point to Joe Biden’s wife Jill. It turns out she had a close relationship with Cheatle, which helped her land the job.
The Post notes that Cheatle, who served on Jill’s security detail, was well-liked by the “First Lady” and her staff, including top advisor Anthony Bernal.
The outlet further reveals Berna lobbied extensively for Cheatle to become Secret Service Director presumably at his boss’s behest. More infuriatingly, Anthony had no experience in law enforcement or experience so he should have been ignored.