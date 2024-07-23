Joe Biden, Who’s Been Missing in Action, Releases Statement Praising Director Cheatle Following Her Resignation and Stonewalling on Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Amid mounting demands for “proof of life” and rising speculations about his public absence, Joe Biden has broken his silence.

This comes following the resignation of Secret Service DEI Director Kim Cheatle on Tuesday morning.

Instead of criticizing Cheatle for her “colossal failure” as the Secret Service Director, Biden’s letter offered more praise for Cheatle than condolences for the victim.

“Jill and I are grateful to Director Kim Cheatle for her decades of public service,” began Biden in his statement.

“She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service. We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our Administration and we are grateful for her service to our family.”

Cheatle’s resignation comes in the wake of an incident on July 13 that has sparked controversy and raised questions about the effectiveness and integrity of the Secret Service. While details about the incident remain classified, it has led to a bipartisan investigation by Rep. Ron Johnson to investigate what happened.

Biden went on to praise Cheatle’s leadership qualities, stating, “As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service.”

He also assured the public that he is awaiting the results of the independent review into the July 13 incident. “The independent review to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13 continues, and I look forward to assessing its conclusions. We all know what happened that day can never happen again,” he said.

In closing, Biden expressed his well wishes for Cheatle and stated his intention to appoint a new Director soon. “As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new Director soon.”

Cheatle’s resignation comes after Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced Monday night that she filed a privileged motion to impeach her.

Mace sharply criticized the performance of U.S. Secret Service DEI Director Kim Cheatle during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

Mace accused Cheatle of being evasive, dodging critical questions, and displaying a lack of transparency.

Just filed a privileged motion to impeach Kim Cheatle, Director of the Secret Service. This will force a vote within the next 48 hours. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 23, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Jill Biden and her top advisor played a crucial role in appointing Cheatle as the Director of the Secret Service back in 2022.